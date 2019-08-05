Phuket News
Phuket pre-arrival checklist of requirements
Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge
Northern Thailand News
Isan News
Suspected hacker of Constitutional Court homepage arrested in Ubon Ratchathani
Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested a man at a house in Warin Chamrab district of the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani...
Korat school closes after 3 students test positive
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A primary school in Muang district has been closed for 14 days and switched to online learning after three students were infected with...
625 inmates infected with COVID-19 at two Korat prisons
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A total of 625 inmates at two prisons in this northeastern province have been infected with Covid-19, the provincial communicable disease committee reported...
Gatherings in Korat closely watched
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Health officials in all 32 districts of this northeastern province have been asked to keep a close watch on gatherings and parties in...
Improper handling test kits may have led to false positives at Mukdahan school
The false positive results produced by COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) at Khamsoi Pittayasan School, in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Mukdahan, may be due...
1.8 tonnes of marijuana seized in Korat
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Four men were arrested with 1,824 kilogrammes of dried marijuana in their possession in this northeastern province on Wednesday morning, Provincial Police Region...