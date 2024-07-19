Also in Thailand: Microsoft outages caused by CrowdStrike software glitch paralyze airlines, businesses

A global failure of the technological giant Microsoft as a result of the update of a cybersecurity component of the company Crowdstrike has raised all the alarms in companies, services and facilities around the world since early Friday morning. Several Thai and international institutions have reported major incidents throughout the day, with particular impact on the airline and financial sectors.

The interruption of the software linked to the Windows company’s systems has unleashed a global air chaos.

AirAsia has announced on its social media that the Microsoft Azure outage has affected its reservation and check-in systems at all airports. As a result, the airline has had to resort to a manual system, causing delays for passengers.

As a result of the collapse, numerous flights have suffered long delays, affecting check-in services and access to websites. Outside the country, several major U.S. airlines have been grounded, with disruptions also affecting major airports and airlines in Europe and Asia.

The computer chaos has also generated severe falls in the stock market of certain important companies. Some of the main international media outlets have also suffered incidents, such as the English channel Sky, the Paris 2024 computer system at the gates of the games, the London Stock Exchange, as well as various railway companies.

The origin of the incident suffered in the systems of the business giant has been a faulty update of the CrowdStrike IT security platform. Microsoft has indicated that the underlying cause of the problem has been fixed and the full functionality of several Microsoft 365 applications and services has been restored, so that the residual impact only continues to affect some applications and services.

On the other hand, Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz has deemed the issue “resolved” and stressed that what happened was not a security incident or a cyberattack, but an isolated issue for which a fix has been implemented and for which customers are being supported to get the latest updates.

As explained by IT experts, this latest driver update for CrowdStrike Falcon contained a number of bugs that immediately crashed the Azure cloud computing platform, created by Microsoft to build, test, deploy and manage applications and services using its global infrastructure.

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

All this has led to the appearance of blue screens – known as “screens of death” – on Microsoft clients, which worldwide showed that the systems had stopped working and that the servers had to be restarted. While the problem was being solved, CrowdStrike suggested deleting a sys file – Windows system files – but this did not guarantee the recovery of all functions, since, as the experts explain, all the servers in a company are connected to each other, so that even if one is “up” the rest may not work.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, since Thursday night, sudden spikes of incidents were recorded on different websites that include Microsoft applications. These problems began to be detected in the United States and spread to different parts of the world.

The CEO of this company based in Austin (Texas) has stated that they are working “all night long” with their customers to get their systems back up and running. “Many of them are rebooting the system and it’s back up and running. As far as some systems that are not recovering, we are working with them. It could take some time for some systems that just don’t recover automatically,” he said.

On the other hand, several airlines and airports in Southeast Asia have also confirmed computer problems. Among the airlines affected are Singapore’s Singapore Airlines, Philippines’ Cebu Pacific and Malaysia’s AirAsia, among others. In addition, Singapore’s Changi airport, one of Southeast Asia’s main transport hubs, and Thailand’s Don Mueang airport, north of Bangkok, have also been affected.

