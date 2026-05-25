South Korean Tourist Found Deceased In Waters Off Pattaya

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — Police in Pattaya are investigating the discovery of a South Korean tourist’s body in the sea near Koh Sak on Monday morning, according to officials from Pattaya City Police Station and marine rescue authorities.

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The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Jeong Jun Hwan, whose body was found floating approximately six nautical miles from Pattaya, near Koh Larn. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station, alongside marine rescue teams, responded to reports of a body in the water around 10:00 a.m. on May 25.

Upon recovery, authorities noted that the individual was wearing a white polo shirt and green shorts, with no visible signs of physical assault or external trauma. Based on initial assessment, investigators determined that the man had likely been deceased for at least six hours prior to discovery.

Personal effects recovered from the body included a South Korean driver’s license, bank ATM cards, and a hotel room key marked with the number 10. These items are being used to assist in confirming the victim’s identity and establishing his recent movements prior to the incident.

The body has been transferred to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for a comprehensive post-mortem examination. Forensic pathologists will conduct toxicology screening, detailed injury analysis, and other diagnostic procedures to determine the precise cause and manner of death.

Police have indicated that they are coordinating with relevant agencies, including immigration authorities, consular services, and local tourism operators, to reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are reviewing hotel records, surveillance footage if available, and witness accounts to establish a timeline of the victim’s activities.

A foreign man, believed to be South Korean, was found dead in the sea off Pattaya late Monday morning. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/MPhat4dxY6 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 25, 2026

Koh Larn, a popular island destination accessible from Pattaya, attracts significant numbers of visitors for swimming, snorkeling, and other marine activities. Local authorities routinely emphasize water safety guidelines, particularly for travelers who may be unfamiliar with local sea conditions, currents, and weather patterns.

Under Thai investigative protocols, deaths involving foreign nationals undergo thorough examination to determine whether circumstances are consistent with accidental drowning, medical emergency, suicide, or other causes. All potential explanations remain under consideration until forensic findings provide clearer direction.

For visitors engaging in marine activities in Thailand, tourism authorities recommend swimming in designated areas, heeding warning flags and local advisories, avoiding alcohol consumption before water-based activities, and ensuring that appropriate safety equipment is used. Travelers with pre-existing health conditions are encouraged to consult medical professionals before undertaking strenuous activities.

The South Korean Embassy in Bangkok has been notified of the incident and is providing consular support to the victim’s family in accordance with established protocols. Standard procedures for repatriation of remains and documentation assistance are being coordinated through official channels.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have encountered the victim on Koh Larn or in Pattaya in the days preceding the incident, or who possesses relevant information such as photographs or video footage, to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding forensic findings, investigative conclusions, and any related public safety measures are expected as Pattaya City Police and relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)