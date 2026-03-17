New Zealand Man Found Dead at Condo in Pattaya

PATTAYA — The decomposing body of a 72-year-old New Zealand man was discovered inside his condominium bathroom in Pattaya’s Jomtien area on March 16, after neighbours alerted authorities to a foul odour emanating from the unit for several days.

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Campbell Frank Taylor was found naked in the bathroom of his 12th-floor unit at a condominium on Jomtien Second Road, with police estimating he had been dead for at least three to four days before the grim discovery. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the scene at approximately 3:15pm following complaints from residents about an unusual smell coming from room 484.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation assisted police in gaining entry to the 22-storey building’s affected unit, where they found Taylor’s body lying inside the bathroom in an advanced state of decomposition. Investigators noted that there were no visible signs of a struggle or any disturbance to property within the room, suggesting the death may have resulted from an accident rather than foul play.

A security guard at the condominium, identified only as Boy, aged 38, provided investigators with insights into Taylor’s daily routines. According to the guard, Taylor lived alone as a retired foreign resident and was known among staff for his friendly nature, frequently purchasing lottery tickets to give to security personnel as small gifts of kindness. The guard also mentioned that Taylor was a regular user of the building’s swimming pool and would typically come downstairs each day to maintain his routine.

Staff and neighbours realised something was wrong when they noticed Taylor had not been seen leaving his room for three to four consecutive days, a significant departure from his usual habits. A neighbouring resident eventually reported the strong smell coming from the unit to building management, prompting security personnel to contact police.

While initial police suspicion suggests Taylor may have slipped and fallen in the bathroom, striking his head and dying as a result of the accident, authorities have not confirmed the exact cause of death. The body has been sent for a detailed autopsy to determine precisely what led to the elderly man’s demise, with investigators continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Officials have contacted the New Zealand embassy to begin the process of notifying Taylor’s relatives and to coordinate necessary procedures following the death of their citizen. Further information is expected to emerge once forensic examinations are completed and authorities can piece together a clearer picture of Taylor’s final moments. The incident highlights the vulnerable situation faced by elderly expatriates living alone in foreign countries, where extended periods can pass before anyone notices their absence.

-Thailand News (TN)