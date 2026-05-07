Woman Runs Down Partner on Motorcycle, Then Stamps on Him in Fatal Saraburi Attack

SARABURI — A 42-year-old woman who claimed she had spent about one million baht on her common-law husband deliberately drove her car into his motorcycle, killing him, before getting out and stamping on his body in the middle of Phahon Yothin Road, police have said.

Thai wife kills husband after having unsatisfied sex

The victim, identified only as Aphisit, 38, was riding his motorcycle when Aree rammed him from behind near kilometre marker 102 in tambon Nong Yao, Muang district. The impact threw him from the bike, sent him crashing into the windscreen of her car, and left him lying broken on the asphalt.

Rescue workers arrived and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but Aphisit was pronounced dead at the scene with a broken right leg and multiple abrasions. His body lay on the road where his partner of eight months had allegedly ended his life.

The woman fled by flagging down a passing vehicle but later surrendered to Muang Saraburi police. During questioning, Aree told investigators a story of financial exhaustion, emotional abuse and a relationship that had soured beyond repair.

According to her account, the couple had lived together for about eight months after her first husband died and she received a life-insurance payout. Aphisit, a friend of her late husband, had begun drinking heavily before they became a couple, she said, and allegedly continued the pattern during their relationship. She also alleged he was verbally abusive and had a violent temper.

SARABURI — A 42-year-old woman who had spent about one million baht on her common-law husband deliberately drove her car into him on Phahon Yothin Road on Wednesday, killing him, before getting out and stamping on his face, police said. Listen to the story or get the full story… pic.twitter.com/SzHxTCSejk — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 6, 2026

Aree said she had spent about one million baht on him — on their life together, his needs, perhaps his vices — and that when her money ran out, he began distancing himself, ignoring her calls and staying away from home. The woman who had supported him was now a burden he no longer wanted to carry.

On the day of the incident, Aree told police she lay in wait, spotted him, gave chase, and deliberately rammed his motorcycle when he tried to flee. Video footage obtained by police shows her walking over the fallen man and stamping on him — a final act of rage that transformed a traffic accident into something far darker.

Aphisit’s sister offered another perspective. She told police the couple often quarrelled and alleged Aree had once threatened to kill her brother and chased him with a knife. She said Aphisit had wanted to end the relationship, but Aree had refused to let go. A man who wanted out, a woman who refused to accept it, and a road where fury overtook reason.

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Police have confirmed that the case is under investigation. Aree is in custody. Aphisit is dead. And the question that lingers is not just why she did it, but how a relationship that began after a death ended with another. One million baht, eight months, a motorcycle and a car. That was all it took to turn Phahon Yothin Road into a crime scene. The investigation continues, but for Aphisit’s sister, the answers cannot come soon enough.

-Thailand News (TN)