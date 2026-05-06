Chinese Man Falls Ill After Trying Cannabis for First Time in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 35-year-old Chinese man suffered severe adverse symptoms after trying cannabis for the first time at a shop in South Pattaya, prompting an emergency response that ended with the man refusing further treatment and declining to go to hospital.

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Rescue services were called at 1:30 a.m. on May 5, 2026, to a cannabis shop identified as “Blow Thailand” in Soi 15, Pattaya Second Road. First responders from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Centre arrived to find the man in significant distress, experiencing muscle spasms, laboured breathing, chest tightness and persistent vomiting — a constellation of symptoms that can be frightening for any user, let alone a first-timer.

Bystanders at the shop had already begun assisting the man, including applying cold compresses in an attempt to ease his symptoms. Despite their efforts, his condition did not improve. Rescue personnel provided initial assistance, including the use of ammonia inhalants, but the man refused further treatment and declined transport to hospital. He walked away from the scene, still symptomatic, leaving responders with no legal authority to compel him to receive care.

According to Mr. Suriya Chamnan-yom, a volunteer with the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya unit, the call initially reported chest tightness at a cannabis shop on Pattaya Second Road. Upon arrival, responders observed convulsions and continuous vomiting. Staff at the shop said the group had purchased cannabis and that the man began experiencing symptoms shortly after taking a single inhalation. No known underlying medical conditions were reported.

A Chinese tourist suffered adverse symptoms after reportedly trying cannabis for the first time in Pattaya. Responders assisted at the scene, but he declined hospital care. Experts advise caution and low doses for first-time users.#Pattaya #CannabisUse #PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/cGXpNuUfwf — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 5, 2026

The incident highlights a reality that casual cannabis users often overlook: while the plant is widely used and generally considered safe, adverse effects can occur, particularly among first-time or inexperienced users. Symptoms may be more severe when higher doses or potent strains are involved, and individual sensitivity varies dramatically. One person may feel relaxed; another may find themselves unable to breathe.

Health authorities and public health agencies advise first-time users to begin with very low doses, avoid combining cannabis with alcohol or other substances, and use it only in a safe and supervised environment. Individuals with underlying health conditions or sensitivity to psychoactive substances face increased risks and should exercise particular caution.

The event also raises questions about the duty of care that cannabis shops owe to customers. Staff may have assumed the man would be fine, but he was not. He refused hospital treatment, but that refusal came after he had already suffered a distressing physical reaction that could have been prevented with better education or lower-dose options.

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Authorities have not reported further developments regarding the man’s condition following his refusal of hospital treatment. It remains unclear whether any follow-up medical care was sought after responders stood down. For the Chinese tourist, what was meant to be an experiment ended in convulsions and vomiting on a Pattaya street. He declined help, but the memory of the experience — chest tight, body spasming, unable to stop vomiting — will likely stay with him longer than any high. First-time users, take note: cannabis affects everyone differently. And sometimes, the effect is anything but pleasant.

-Thailand News (TN)