Thai Government Proposes Compulsory Accident Insurance for International Visitors

BANGKOK — Thailand is pushing for regulations that would require international tourists to obtain accident insurance before entering the country, as rising unpaid medical bills and accident risks place a mounting strain on the public healthcare system, the Bangkok Post reported.

Thailand to Launch 300 Baht Tourist Entry Fee Under New Government

“Each year, we absorb about 10 million baht in treatment costs for foreign patients without insurance,” the director of Vachira Phuket Hospital said. He pointed to inexperienced motorcycle use and consumption of alcohol and drugs as key factors contributing to accidents. “Many visitors come to Phuket and try riding motorcycles for the first time, which increases accident risks.”

Financial Burden

The Ministry of Public Health estimates unpaid medical bills from foreign patients amount to at least 100 million baht annually, with major tourism hubs such as Phuket and Chiang Mai most affected. Emergency care cannot ethically be delayed, meaning hospitals often treat patients regardless of their ability to pay, leaving health facilities to absorb the financial costs.

Low Cost, Low Uptake

Industry data shows that travel insurance for a two-week stay costs about 1,100 baht and typically provides medical coverage of 3.6 million to 9 million baht. Despite the relatively low cost, many travellers arrive without it, leaving hospitals and the government to shoulder the burden when accidents occur.

Thailand is pushing for regulations that would require international tourists to obtain accident insurance before entering the country, as rising unpaid medical bills and accident risks place a mounting strain on public healthcare. Listen to the story or get the full story in… pic.twitter.com/CbgmaW33Pp — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 6, 2026

Entry Fee or Insurance?

A proposed 300 baht entry fee for air arrivals remains under cabinet review, but attention is shifting towards compulsory insurance as a more targeted solution to the problem of unpaid medical bills.

Global Precedent

Mandatory travel insurance is already required in several regions, including the Schengen Area, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Cuba. In many cases, insurance is integrated into visa applications or bundled with travel costs, providing a model that Thailand could adapt for its own tourism industry.

New Insurance Policy Proposed to Enhance Tourism Safety

For Thai hospitals, the current system is unsustainable — and for the tourists who skip insurance, a single accident can lead to devastating medical bills. The proposed insurance requirement aims to protect both visitors and the public healthcare system, ensuring that emergency care does not come at the expense of Thai taxpayers.

-Thailand News (TN)