British Man Taken Off Life Support After Fall From Pickup Truck In Pattaya

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — The family of a 20-year-old British backpacker who sustained catastrophic injuries after falling from a pickup truck in Pattaya has announced the difficult decision to withdraw life support treatment, according to statements shared through a fundraising appeal.

Foreign Man Critically Injured After Jumping From Moving Pickup In Pattaya

Ethan Lacey, from Birmingham, England, was seriously injured on May 17 after falling from a moving vehicle at a busy intersection in Pattaya. The young factory worker suffered multiple severe brain injuries and was placed on life support at a Thai hospital following the incident.

His grandmother, Andrea Chatwin, initiated a GoFundMe campaign after Mr. Lacey’s travel insurance expired shortly before the accident. The fundraiser was established to assist with mounting medical expenses and to explore possibilities for repatriating him to the United Kingdom for continued care.

In an update shared through the appeal, the family stated that medical professionals informed them the brain injuries were “extremely severe” and that Mr. Lacey would be left “completely bedridden” without the ability to breathe independently. Following consultations with treating physicians, the family agreed to cease active treatment and transition to palliative care.

“We made the devastating decision to agree to stop all active treatment and move Ethan onto palliative care,” the family stated in their update. They added that despite documentation being signed to withdraw treatment, Mr. Lacey remained breathing with vital signs described as “quite stable.”

The family is now exploring options for medical repatriation to the United Kingdom. However, they indicated that quotations for specialist air ambulance transport and accompanying medical care have reached approximately £150,000 or more, presenting significant financial challenges.

Mr. Lacey had traveled to Thailand for a two-month holiday after taking time away from work. He spent part of his trip traveling with a cousin before visiting Pattaya independently for several days.

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT Ethan Lacey, 20, from Birmingham was left fighting for his life after a truck ran over his head in Pattaya, Thailandhttps://t.co/ZKLN6POCP3 — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) May 27, 2026

According to witness accounts reported by local media, Mr. Lacey fell from the rear of a moving pickup truck while approaching a busy junction. His head reportedly struck the road surface, and he may have been struck again by the vehicle. His father, Kevin Lacey, stated that one witness claimed Ethan had been thrown from the truck during an argument before ending up beneath the rear wheels. The driver allegedly departed the scene without stopping.

Kevin Lacey previously indicated that doctors had given his son only “a 30 per cent chance” of survival following three brain bleeds. He added that the family became concerned when Ethan ceased responding to messages for three days after maintaining regular contact.

Among the final messages Ethan sent to his family, according to reports, was: “I love you.” His father described him as someone who “lights the room up” and was “full of life and always having banter with people.”

Pattaya police have not released updates regarding the ongoing investigation into the incident. Under Thai law, hit-and-run collisions resulting in serious injury constitute criminal offenses that can carry significant penalties upon conviction. Authorities typically review witness statements, surveillance footage, and forensic evidence when pursuing such cases.

For travelers visiting Thailand, tourism authorities recommend verifying that travel insurance remains valid throughout the duration of trips, understanding coverage limitations, and exercising caution when traveling as passengers in open vehicle beds, which are common in some regions but present elevated safety risks.

Consular services from the British Embassy in Bangkok have been engaged to provide support to the family during this difficult period. Standard procedures for medical repatriation, documentation assistance, and coordination with local healthcare providers are being facilitated through official channels.

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As the family continues to navigate this challenging situation, they have expressed gratitude for the support received through the fundraising campaign and from well-wishers worldwide.

-Thailand News (TN)