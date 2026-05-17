Foreign Man Critically Injured After Jumping From Moving Pickup In Pattaya

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A foreign national suffered critical head injuries after jumping from a moving pickup truck at a busy Pattaya intersection before being struck by the vehicle’s rear wheel, prompting an urgent police investigation to locate the driver who fled the scene, according to Pattaya City Police.

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The incident occurred at 8:55 a.m. on May 16, 2026, near the Land Department junction on Pattaya Third Road in Chon Buri province. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station and emergency rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a seriously injured person lying in the roadway.

According to witness accounts provided to investigators, a black Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck bearing Bangkok registration had been traveling normally with the foreign man as a passenger when he suddenly jumped from the moving vehicle as it approached the junction. Witnesses stated that the man struck the pavement heavily before the pickup’s rear wheel ran over his head, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

“People nearby were shocked as the incident unfolded in the middle of busy morning traffic,” said one witness who requested anonymity. “It all happened so fast. One moment he was in the truck, the next he was on the ground.”

Rescue workers from local emergency services provided immediate first aid at the scene, stabilizing the victim before transferring him to Pattaya City Hospital for urgent surgical treatment. Traffic police officer Police Sub-Lieutenant Somsak assisted in managing vehicle flow around the junction during the emergency response to prevent further accidents.

Police described the injured man as wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident. His identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed because he was carrying no identification documents and was unable to communicate with officers due to the severity of his head injuries. Hospital staff have indicated that he remains in critical condition under intensive care.

According to multiple witnesses, the driver of the pickup truck failed to stop after the man fell from the vehicle. Instead, the truck accelerated away from the area immediately following the incident, prompting police to launch a search for the vehicle and its operator.

“We are trying to locate the driver,” said Police Captain Chainaret Pengkaen, deputy investigation inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, who is leading the inquiry. “We need to understand what happened inside that vehicle and why the passenger jumped. Every detail matters.”

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Investigators have examined the scene and collected physical evidence, including vehicle debris and roadway markings. Police Lieutenant Colonel Kosala Ngamphong, deputy superintendent for investigations, ordered officers to review CCTV footage from the Land Department junction and nearby routes to trace the pickup truck’s path before and after the incident.

Authorities are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry, including whether the passenger jumped voluntarily or was forced from the vehicle, whether an altercation occurred inside the truck, and whether the driver was aware of the consequences when he failed to stop. Under Thai law, fleeing the scene of an accident involving injury can constitute a serious criminal offense, separate from any charges related to the initial incident.

“We are treating this as a complex case requiring thorough investigation,” Pol Lt Col Kosala stated. “Once the driver is located and questioned, we will determine what legal actions are appropriate.”

For Pattaya residents and visitors, the incident has raised concerns about road safety and the responsibilities of drivers toward passengers. Traffic safety advocates emphasize that all vehicle occupants should wear seatbelts, that drivers must ensure passenger safety, and that fleeing an accident scene compounds legal liability and moral responsibility.

“Every person deserves to be treated with care and respect,” said a representative from a Chon Buri-based road safety organization who requested anonymity. “When someone is injured, the immediate duty is to seek help—not to drive away.”

The Royal Thai Police have appealed to the public for assistance in locating the black Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck. Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle before or after the incident, or who possesses dashcam footage, photographs, or other relevant information, is urged to contact Pattaya City Police Station or the national police hotline.

For the injured man’s family, the uncertainty surrounding his condition and identity has been deeply distressing. Hospital officials have indicated that consular services will be engaged once his nationality is confirmed, and that victim support resources are available to assist with communication and care coordination.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have committed to providing updates as significant developments occur. Further information regarding the victim’s condition, the search for the driver, and any legal proceedings is expected as Pattaya City Police advance their inquiry.

-Thailand News (TN)