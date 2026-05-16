Pakistani Rider And Thai Passenger Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Pattaya Home

PATTAYA, Chonburi — Two people were seriously injured early Thursday morning when a motorcycle lost control and crashed into a residential wall in a small soi in South Pattaya, prompting an emergency response from rescue teams and local police.

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The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. on May 15, 2026, when officers from Pattaya City Police received a report of a traffic accident involving significant property damage. Upon arrival, investigators found a Yamaha Aerox 155 motorcycle, yellow and black in color with Bangkok registration, badly damaged after colliding with the exterior wall of a home. Bricks, stones, and debris from the impact were scattered across the area, and iron window bars were bent from the force of the crash.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre in Pattaya, working alongside a medical team from Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital, provided urgent first aid at the scene before transporting both injured individuals to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The motorcycle’s rider was identified as a Pakistani national approximately 30 years old, who sustained serious injuries including a fractured left arm and was reported to be disoriented when responders arrived. He received immediate medical attention before being transferred for further care. The pillion passenger, a 22-year-old Thai woman, suffered a head injury with a scalp laceration and a fractured left leg. She was also stabilized at the scene before being rushed to a nearby medical facility.

A 69-year-old homeowner, who was resting inside her residence at the time of the crash, told investigators she heard a loud bang that she described as similar to thunder. When she went outside to investigate, she discovered the motorcycle had crashed through her wall and found the two injured individuals lying in front of her property. She immediately alerted emergency services.

“We are grateful that the responders arrived quickly,” the homeowner said through a local interpreter. “It was frightening, but I am relieved that help was available.”

Police officers from Pattaya City’s investigating unit documented the scene, took photographs for evidence, and began preliminary inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities indicated that they will wait until both injured parties have recovered sufficiently before conducting formal interviews to establish the exact cause of the incident.

“At this stage, we are focusing on ensuring the victims receive appropriate medical care,” said a spokesperson for Pattaya City Police. “Once they are able to provide statements, we will work to determine what led to this accident and whether any traffic violations occurred.”

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South Pattaya’s residential sois, while generally quiet during late-night hours, can present challenging driving conditions due to narrow lanes, limited lighting, and occasional road surface irregularities. Traffic safety advocates emphasize the importance of defensive driving, proper vehicle maintenance, and adherence to speed limits, particularly during early morning hours when visibility may be reduced.

“Motorcycle accidents remain a significant public health concern in Thailand,” said a Bangkok-based road safety analyst who requested anonymity. “Factors such as road conditions, rider experience, vehicle maintenance, and environmental circumstances can all contribute to crashes. Thorough investigations help identify preventable causes and inform future safety measures.”

For the expatriate community in Pattaya, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of familiarizing oneself with local traffic regulations and road conditions. Consular officials from Pakistan have been notified of the incident and are prepared to provide assistance to the injured national and his family as needed.

Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital has not released detailed updates on the condition of either patient, citing privacy protocols and ongoing medical care. Hospital staff have indicated that both individuals are receiving appropriate treatment and that further information will be provided as circumstances allow.

Local authorities have reiterated their commitment to road safety and emergency response readiness. “Our teams are trained to respond quickly and effectively to traffic incidents,” said a representative from the Pattaya City Administration. “We encourage all residents and visitors to exercise caution on the roads and to report accidents or hazardous conditions promptly.”

As the investigation continues, police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who noticed suspicious vehicle activity in the area around the time of the incident to come forward. Even seemingly minor details—such as the motorcycle’s speed, rider behavior, or road conditions—could prove valuable in reconstructing events and determining contributing factors.

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For now, the focus remains on the recovery of the two injured individuals and on ensuring that appropriate support is provided to all those affected by the incident. Further updates regarding the investigation, the condition of the victims, and any subsequent traffic safety measures are expected as Pattaya City Police provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)