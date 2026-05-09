Immigration Police Arrest 13 Pakistanis for Overstaying in Bangkok Apartment Raid

BANGKOK — Thai immigration police have arrested 13 Pakistani nationals for overstaying their permission to stay, during a raid on an apartment building in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district, following public complaints about undocumented migrants living in the area.

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The operation was carried out on May 8, 2026, after information circulated on social media on May 4 alleging that groups of foreign nationals had been living illegally in Pracha Uthit Sois 69, 75 and 79. Concern among residents was further heightened when CCTV images from a local discount store in Soi Pracha Uthit 69 showed suspicious behaviour linked to an alleged theft, prompting calls for authorities to investigate.

The raid was conducted under the direction of senior Immigration Bureau officers, including Police Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyalak, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, and Police Major General Prasat Khemmaprasit, commander of Immigration Division 1. Investigation officers traced individuals appearing in the CCTV footage to an apartment in Soi Pracha Uthit 69 Yaek 12.

Upon arriving at the property, officers met a caretaker identified only as Mr.

A, who cooperated fully with the inspection. Police found 13 foreign nationals inside the premises, including two individuals who matched the CCTV images that had previously circulated online.

Checks on their passports confirmed that all 13 were Pakistani nationals who had been granted temporary permission to stay in Thailand, but that permission had expired. Immigration officers charged all 13 with overstaying their visas — an offence that typically results in fines, detention, deportation, and blacklisting from re-entering the kingdom.

2 Pakistani citizens arrested in Cambodia after they robbed a fuel station. Begging in West Asia, robbing in East Asia and terrorism worlwide. 🇵🇰 A lot of Pakistan work in Chinese owned scam call centers in Cambodia, many of which were forcibly shut down recently. pic.twitter.com/tiPMUnP1Rh — Jaidev Jamwal (@JaidevJamwal) May 7, 2026

Police said the complainant in the alleged theft case chose not to pursue legal action after compensation had been paid and the matter was considered settled. However, the immigration violations remained, and the 13 overstayers could not avoid those charges.

Authorities also fined the accommodation operator for failing to report foreign guests within 24 hours, as required under Section 38 of Thailand’s Immigration Act 1979. The law requires landlords, property owners and hotel managers to notify immigration authorities whenever foreign nationals stay at their premises. The penalty for non-compliance can range from fines to more serious legal action, depending on the circumstances.

All 13 suspects were informed of the charges and transferred to Thung Khru Police Station for further legal proceedings. The Immigration Bureau said it would continue inspections and crackdowns on immigration violations and urged landlords and accommodation providers to comply with reporting requirements under Thai law. Officials warned that failure to report foreign residents could result in legal penalties, including fines and, in cases involving criminal activity, potential complicity charges.

The Immigration Bureau also encouraged members of the public to report suspicious or illegal activity involving foreign nationals through the hotline 1178. The bureau said it would continue monitoring groups considered a threat to public safety or involved in criminal activity in Thailand.

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For the 13 Pakistani nationals now in custody, overstaying their visas has led to arrest and deportation proceedings. For the apartment caretaker, failing to report foreign guests has resulted in a fine. And for the residents of Thung Khru, who complained about undocumented migrants in their neighbourhood, the raid is a sign that authorities are listening. The message is clear: overstaying is not a victimless offence, and Thailand is not a place to hide. The Immigration Bureau is watching, and the hotline is open. The 13 overstayers are learning that lesson the hard way. Others should take note before it is their turn.

-Thailand News (TN)