Bangkok is one of the most dangerous cities to live in, study says

Bangkok, along with other Coconuts cities including Yangon, Manila, and Jakarta, has been named amongst the most dangerous cities in the world to live in — it ranked near the bottom of the Safe Cities Index by magazine The Economist.
The study, which was released last week, analyzed 60 cities in four safety categories including digital, health, infrastructure, and personal security. Bangkok ranked 49th with a score of 60.05 out of a possible score of 100.
Simply untrue. It is safer walking around the streets of Bangkok late at night than do it in any US or European capital city.
Cities such Phnom Penh, Manila or Jakarta are far more dangerous than Bangkok.