Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Bangkok residents told to prepare for more rain as flood threat persists

Floods at Thon Buri bridge in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 17th October 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has warned of heavy rain today in Bangkok with the Chao Phraya River overflowing in several areas.

A community of Nonthaburi province along the Chao Phraya River has reported various impacts from its rising waters with members of the Tha It Mosque community erecting a sand bag barrier to fend off flood waters.

Fellow villagers in a nearby neighborhood have indicated they have been contending with an inundation for over a week now and despite assistance from state authorities have continued to experience difficulties in their day to day life.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

