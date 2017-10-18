Posing With Alleged Sexual Harassers Lands Swedish PM in Trouble

Swedish Prime Minister has caused a stir in the Nordic nation’s social media after photographs of him rubbing elbows with several people convicted of sexual assault or facing sex-related allegations attracted public attention.

In pictures taken earlier this year, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven was seen shaking hands with Arif Moradi, who heads an advocate group for illegal Afghan migrants living in Sweden. The pictures were taken in spring, when Moradi was investigated for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The Swedish news outlet Samhällsnytt claimed that the meeting between Löfven and the Afghan mouthpiece happened at the initiative of Lottie Fallman, a local Social Democrat in Söderköping, the same municipality, where Moradi was investigated. However, she herself denied the information.

Sputnik International