Rapist in Sweden who attacked 12-year-old girl not in prison, 2 months after attack

Swedish authorities “cannot cope” with massive amount of cases stemming from mass immigration policy.

This July, a 12-year-old Swedish girl was dragged into a restroom by a man in the center of Stenungsund, where she was beaten, raped, and threatened with death.

The girl’s mother knew the identity of the rapist and immediately reported him to the Swedish police, who to date have done nothing.

According to journalist Joakim Lamotte, the 12-year-old girl is still being taunted by the rapist on the streets of Stenungsund.

Full story: theduran.com

By Alex Christoforou

The Duran