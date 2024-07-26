Gold shop owner foils armed robbery attempt in Phatthalung

Phatthalung, July 26 (TNA) – A daring gold shop owner in Phatthalung province has thwarted an attempted robbery, subduing a would-be thief armed with a fake gun.

CCTV footage from Yaowarat Phatthalung Gold Shop showed a helmeted man, later identified as 28-year-old Worawit Chuduang, entering the store and threatening staff and customers with what appeared to be a firearm.

He then proceeded to smash the glass display case with a hammer, attempting to grab the gold.

