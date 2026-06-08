Scottish Language Teacher Found Dead At Rented Residence In Phatthalung

PHATTHALUNG, Thailand — A 35-year-old Scottish foreign language teacher was found dead at his rented accommodation in the Khuan Khanun district of Phatthalung province on June 7, 2026. Authorities believe the man had passed away at least 24 hours before his body was discovered by concerned colleagues.

Seventeen Injured as Pick-Up Truck Collides with School Bus in Phatthalung

The discovery was made at approximately 10:00 a.m. following a welfare check initiated by the caretaker of the secondary school where the deceased, identified only as Mr. A, was employed. The caretaker grew concerned after noticing that the teacher had not left his room despite running late for his scheduled duties. Upon looking through a partially opened window and spotting the man inside, the caretaker immediately alerted other school staff members and contacted the Khuan Khanun Police Station.

Officers from the local police station responded to the scene, joined by investigators, forensic specialists from the Phatthalung provincial police, a duty doctor from Khuan Khanun Hospital, and rescue workers. Upon examining the premises and the body, authorities found no signs of physical assault, forced entry, or any disturbance that would indicate a struggle.

29 illegal migrants arrested after pickup overturns in Phatthalung

Preliminary investigations suggest that the educator may have been experiencing undisclosed personal difficulties. While fellow teachers described Mr. A as a cheerful and sociable individual who was well-liked at the school, colleagues noted that he had not shared any personal struggles or concerns with the school community, making the sudden tragedy difficult for them to comprehend.

Forensic teams conducted a thorough examination of the scene to gather evidence and establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death. Medical personnel were also present to assist in confirming the preliminary details of the incident.

Gold shop owner foils armed robbery attempt in Phatthalung

Local media reports indicate that investigators have found no evidence of foul play. The case remains under active review as authorities complete standard procedural investigations to officially determine the cause of death. Consular officials from the United Kingdom are expected to be notified to assist with the repatriation process and to support the teacher’s family during this difficult time.

-Thailand News (TN)