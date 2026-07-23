Five Rangers Killed, Two Civilians Hurt in Narathiwat Checkpoint Attack

NARATHIWAT, Thailand — Five Thai paramilitary rangers were killed and two civilians, including a young boy, were injured in a coordinated and violent assault on a security checkpoint in the southernmost province of Narathiwat. The attack underscores the persistent security challenges in the region, where state infrastructure remains a frequent target for insurgent activity.

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The incident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the Buketa Sami municipal checkpoint, located in the Tanyong Mat municipality of the Ra-ngae district. According to preliminary reports from regional security forces, a group of six assailants, all dressed in black, arrived at the facility in a black four-door Nissan pickup truck. The attackers immediately opened fire and hurled pipe bombs at the checkpoint, which is operated by Ranger Company 4509, creating a chaotic and deadly environment.

The sudden barrage resulted in the immediate deaths of five rangers who were actively on duty at the time of the assault. In addition to the military casualties, two civilians were wounded in the attack, one of whom is a 10-year-old boy. Emergency rescue workers swiftly mobilized to the scene, providing critical initial medical aid to the wounded before transporting them to a nearby hospital for urgent and comprehensive treatment.

🚨 **BREAKING** Narathiwat Province, Southern Thailand At around 6:45 PM today, suspected BRN insurgents (some disguised as women wearing hijabs) rode a motorcycle and opened fire on Ranger Forces at the Buke Sami checkpoint in Ra-ngae District. 💀 5 Ranger personnel killed… pic.twitter.com/vUzTt5kTsr — Jeab (@Jeab1030599) July 22, 2026

Following the execution of the attack, the assailants fled the scene in their vehicle, escaping along Highway 4055 in the direction of the Dusong Yo subdistrict. In immediate response, regional security forces launched a massive manhunt and sealed off the surrounding area to prevent the suspects from evading capture and to secure the perimeter for investigators.

Forensic teams and criminal investigators are currently combing the crime scene to collect vital physical evidence, including bomb fragments, ballistic casings, and vehicle tracks. Authorities are working diligently to reconstruct the sequence of events, identify the perpetrators, and determine if the attack was part of a broader, coordinated insurgent operation.

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This tragic incident highlights the ongoing volatility in Thailand’s deep south, where security personnel and local communities continue to face significant risks. As the investigation intensifies, authorities have heightened security measures across the province to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of the public.

-Thailand News (TN)