Ugandan Tourist Drowns In Phuket Villa Pool

PHUKET, Thailand — A 22-year-old Ugandan tourist has tragically drowned in a private villa swimming pool in Phuket’s Kamala area, prompting a police investigation and an autopsy to determine the exact circumstances of her death.

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The victim, identified as Claire Nabimanya, was discovered face down at the bottom of the pool in the Kathu district in the early hours of Thursday, July 23, 2026. Emergency responders were initially dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:30 a.m. following a medical emergency call, with Kamala police formally alerted to the drowning at 5:15 a.m.

According to police reports, an Indian tourist who was accompanying the victim provided a statement to investigators. The man, who had arrived in Thailand on the first day of his holiday, told authorities that he met Nabimanya at an entertainment venue on Bangla Road. After consuming alcohol, the pair returned to the villa and entered the swimming pool at approximately 4:00 a.m. The witness stated that Nabimanya was not a strong swimmer and appeared to struggle in the water, which featured a sloping floor and a depth of roughly two meters.

#whewwhunnii Authorities in Phuket are investigating the death of 22-year-old Ugandan tourist #ClaireNabimanya, who was found unresponsive in a private villa swimming pool after a night out. The investigation remains ongoing. #thedailynewswrapmisshollywood #phuketthailand pic.twitter.com/3WHtWHRTZL — Miss Hollywood (@MissHollyw57741) July 23, 2026

The companion reportedly attempted to rescue the young woman but was ultimately unsuccessful. Upon exiting the pool, he tried to dial 191, Thailand’s police emergency number, but was unable to establish a connection. He subsequently contacted the 1669 medical emergency hotline to request assistance. Police later tested the 191 emergency service using the witness’s mobile phone and confirmed that the call could not be connected, highlighting a potential telecommunications issue during the critical moments of the emergency.

Officers inspecting the villa confirmed the pool’s depth and noted a distinct lack of lifesaving equipment in the immediate vicinity. Investigators reported finding no evidence of a physical struggle, and the interior of the villa room remained undisturbed. As part of standard legal and investigative procedures, the Indian tourist was taken into custody for further questioning and underwent a mandatory drug test.

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Nabimanya’s body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where a comprehensive post-mortem examination is expected to establish the precise medical cause of death and rule out any foul play. Meanwhile, local authorities are actively coordinating with the Ugandan Embassy to formally notify the victim’s family and facilitate the necessary arrangements for the repatriation of her remains.

-Thailand News (TN)