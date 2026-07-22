Swiss National Arrested In Phuket Over Alleged Sexual Assault

PHUKET, Thailand — A Swiss national has been arrested in Phuket following allegations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in the waters off Patong Beach. The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly released, is currently in police custody and faces severe criminal charges, including taking a child under the age of 15 from a parent for indecent purposes, raping a minor, and committing an indecent act against a child under 15.

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The case was brought to light with the assistance of Paweena Hongsakul, president of the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, who traveled to Phuket on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to support the victim’s mother during meetings with senior police and child welfare officials.

According to the mother’s account, the incident began on the afternoon of July 10 when the boy left his mother’s workplace to take a walk along a nearby beach. He reportedly encountered the foreign national, who asked to take a selfie with him, requested his home address, and added him on the messaging application Line. The suspect then allegedly persuaded the boy to go swimming at Patong Beach under the pretense of teaching him how to swim in the sea. The mother stated that while in the water, the man sexually assaulted the child.

Fearing for his life, the boy returned to his mother in tears after she finished work. She immediately took him for a medical examination and filed a formal report with the Patong Police Station. The situation escalated when the suspect subsequently messaged the boy, asking to meet again and sending the photograph they had taken earlier. The mother, using her son’s account, confronted the man about the assault. The suspect allegedly replied by asking if the boy had liked it and continued to pressure the child to meet him again. The mother preserved these messages and handed them over to the police as critical evidence.

By July 18, the mother reported that her son was experiencing severe stress, and both were living in fear for their safety, particularly because the suspect had obtained the boy’s home address. After conducting her own research and discovering that the man held a respected professional position, she reached out to the Paweena Foundation via its social media channels for assistance.

Un Suisse a été arrêté le 20 juillet à Phuket, en Thaïlande, pour le viol présumé d’un adolescent de 14 ans. Les autorités ont découvert des photos compromettantes sur ses appareils électroniques. https://t.co/1TFAvc8uvg — Blick Actualité & Sport (@Blick_media) July 21, 2026

The foundation promptly intervened, contacting Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sinlert Sukhum and Patong Police Chief Colonel Korkrit Khankhuea. Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the mother on July 19, police secured an arrest warrant and successfully detained the suspect on July 20. During the arrest, officers seized the suspect’s mobile phone and laptop, reportedly discovering photographic evidence of the minor on the devices.

During the July 21 meeting, foundation representatives, senior police commanders, and officials from Phuket’s justice, social development, and child-and-family services departments convened to discuss comprehensive protection and support measures for the victim. A primary focus of the discussion was ensuring the child’s safety should the suspect apply for bail, given the serious concerns that he could attempt to interfere with the case or intimidate the victim and his family.

The suspect is expected to be brought before the Phuket Provincial Court for detention proceedings, where authorities will formally oppose any application for bail.

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As the judicial process advances, law enforcement agencies are committed to pursuing the case vigorously while prioritizing the psychological and physical well-being of the minor victim.

-Thailand News (TN)