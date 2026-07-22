Car Bomb Hits Narathiwat Police Station As Defense Volunteer Shot In Yala

NARATHIWAT/YALA, Thailand — Two separate security incidents have shaken Thailand’s southern border provinces, involving a car bomb explosion outside a police station in Narathiwat and a targeted shooting of a defense volunteer in Yala.

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The first incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Muang district of Narathiwat province, when a vehicle rigged with an improvised explosive device (IED) was deliberately driven to and parked in front of the old Khao Tan Yong police station. According to police reports, the suspected insurgents who positioned the vehicle immediately fled the scene on foot before the device was remotely detonated. The resulting explosion caused extensive damage to the car, though authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported. In the aftermath, police swiftly cordoned off the area, and an explosive ordnance disposal unit was deployed to conduct a thorough sweep of the vicinity to ensure no secondary devices remained.

In a separate incident earlier in the evening, violence also struck the neighboring province of Yala. At approximately 7:00 p.m. in the Muang district, a local defense volunteer was shot and wounded while exercising on a road in front of his residence. A single gunshot struck the volunteer in the hand. Bystanders and family members quickly transported the injured man to the district hospital, where he received medical treatment for his wounds.

A car bomb exploded in front of the old Khao Tan Yong police station in Muang district of Narathiwat province Tuesday night. No one was injured. Read the full story via this link: https://t.co/bdNrb8wpGP pic.twitter.com/xX8umrYrAu — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) July 22, 2026

Law enforcement officials suspect that an insurgent, concealed nearby, fired the handgun at the volunteer before rapidly fleeing the area.

Both incidents highlight the persistent security challenges in the region, where security forces and local defense volunteers frequently remain targets of insurgent activity. Authorities have launched comprehensive investigations into both events, collecting forensic evidence, reviewing local surveillance footage, and interviewing witnesses to identify the perpetrators.

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As the investigations continue, security has been heightened across both provinces, with increased patrols and checkpoints implemented to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of local communities and public infrastructure.

-Thailand News (TN)