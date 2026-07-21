Thai Customs Seizes 1.6 Tonnes Of Cannabis Bound For Netherlands

CHONBURI, Thailand — Thai customs officials have intercepted a massive shipment of 1.6 tonnes of dried cannabis buds destined for the Netherlands, marking a significant crackdown on illicit drug exports at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province.

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The seizure occurred on Monday during a coordinated inspection operation involving customs authorities, alongside representatives from the relevant shipping line and the port authority. According to official declarations, the exporter had listed the cargo in two export containers as 626 packages of blankets and duvet covers, with a combined declared weight of 32,390 kilograms.

However, a thorough physical examination of the containers revealed that the declared textile goods were being used as a concealment method for a massive quantity of dried cannabis. Authorities estimated the seized narcotics to have a street value of approximately 16 million baht. The drugs were meticulously hidden among the legitimate-looking bedding materials in an attempt to bypass international shipping controls.

Thai customs officials have seized 1.6 tonnes of dried cannabis buds concealed among blankets and duvet covers in two export containers destined for the Netherlands at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/nkIoMbhANy — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 21, 2026

The Customs Department has indicated that the exporter now faces severe legal repercussions. Potential charges include submitting a false customs declaration under the Thai Customs Act. Furthermore, the case is expected to involve violations of the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act, as well as the 2025 Ministry of Public Health announcement that formally reclassified cannabis as a controlled herb, strictly regulating its export and commercial distribution.

All seized cannabis and the associated shipping containers have been officially confiscated as evidence. Investigators are currently expanding the scope of their probe beyond the immediate exporter, aiming to identify and apprehend other members of the transnational smuggling network. Law enforcement agencies are working to trace the origin of the narcotics and pursue comprehensive legal action against all parties connected to the illicit operation.

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This interception underscores the ongoing challenges Thai authorities face in regulating the cannabis industry following recent legislative changes, particularly in preventing the diversion of domestically grown products into the illegal international market.

-Thailand News (TN)