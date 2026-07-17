17-year-old Girl Missing In Pattaya After Planned Date With Foreign National

PATTAYA, Thailand — Authorities and family members have launched an urgent search for a 17-year-old Thai woman who vanished in Pattaya after arranging to meet an older foreign national. The teenager, identified as Nong Tong, has been missing since the weekend, prompting a formal police report and a widespread public appeal for information.

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According to a statement from her sister, Pinanong Lansettha, the teenager informed friends she was traveling to the Central Pattaya shopping mall to watch a movie with the individual. However, she has not been in contact with family or close friends for three days, a sudden silence that relatives describe as highly out of character. The family has stated they do not know the identity or nationality of the man, though they suspect the initial contact was made through a social or dating application.

Local reports indicate that a witness observed the teenager in the company of foreign nationals at the Stone House pub around the time of her disappearance. Family members clarified that due to her age, the teenager did not work in regulated bars or on the streets, but rather operated independently within the city’s informal economy. This arrangement, while allowing her to bypass the strict age verification checks enforced by formal entertainment venues, may have significantly increased her vulnerability.

A 17-year-old woman has been reported missing in Pattaya after telling friends she was due to meet an older foreigner at Central Pattaya shopping mall to watch a movie.https://t.co/zWvrlF5kNX — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) July 16, 2026

This alarming disappearance comes just weeks after a highly publicized and tragic case involving another 17-year-old, Tunchanok Donhomla, who was found deceased inside a suitcase near railway tracks in Pattaya. In that incident, 46-year-old Australian truck driver Simon Carman was arrested and charged with murder. Carman, who was apprehended at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport while allegedly attempting to board a flight to Perth, has denied the charges, claiming he acted in self-defense after an alleged confrontation. Police allege he met the victim on the street, took her to his condominium, and disposed of her body in luggage, with CCTV footage reportedly capturing him transporting a suitcase on a scooter the following evening.

Both recent cases highlight the severe risks faced by young women from rural provinces who travel to Pattaya seeking employment. While prostitution remains illegal in Thailand, it is widely tolerated in the city’s nightlife districts. Minors and young adults often seek independent arrangements to circumvent regulatory oversight, inadvertently exposing themselves to significant danger without the protective frameworks that formal establishments might provide.

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Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the teenager’s disappearance, reviewing local CCTV footage, and tracing her digital communications to identify the individual she was scheduled to meet. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Nong Tong’s whereabouts or the identity of the foreign national to come forward immediately to assist in the ongoing investigation.

-Thailand News (TN)