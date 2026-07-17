Indian Fortune Teller Arrested In Pattaya Over Unlicensed Services

PATTAYA, Thailand — Thai Tourist Police have arrested a 36-year-old Indian national in Pattaya on charges of working without a valid permit and allegedly extorting tourists through deceptive fortune-telling and bad-luck cleansing rituals.

Fortune-teller sentenced to 4,355 years in jail for fraud

The suspect, identified as Mr. Singh, was detained at a local coffee shop on July 16 after officers observed him actively reading palms, examining faces, and predicting fortunes for visitors. Upon confrontation, authorities checked his documentation and confirmed that he did not possess a valid work permit, leading to his immediate arrest. He subsequently admitted to operating as a fortune teller, according to police reports.

The apprehension follows a series of complaints from both local residents and tourists regarding groups of South Asian men, particularly Indians, who approach individuals at beaches, restaurants, and cafes while dressed in religious attire or wearing religious head coverings. According to the Tourist Police, the suspected modus operandi involves telling tourists they are facing impending misfortune or possess poor luck, before offering specialized fortune-telling services and ceremonies designed to remove the alleged curse.

Investigators noted that the scheme typically begins with the distribution of red threads, sacred cloths, or papers marked with lucky numbers to build initial trust. The suspects then demand an initial “teacher’s fee,” often starting at 199 baht, before pressuring the victims into purchasing additional karma-cleansing ceremonies that can cost thousands of baht. Authorities reported that individuals who attempted to refuse these services were allegedly subjected to pressure and intimidation to force payment.

Thai tourist police are warning about aggressive Indian fortune tellers. They have already arrested one. Do not engage with them, and contact the tourist police if you are approached. pic.twitter.com/LVZPGarAWG — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) July 16, 2026

During the July 16 operation, Tourist Police investigators entered the coffee shop after surveilling and recording Mr. Singh providing readings to tourists. Two tourists who had recently utilized his services confirmed to officers that he had approached them with claims of bad luck and charged each of them a 199-baht fee, which they transferred digitally. The suspect then allegedly attempted to upsell a karma-removal ceremony for 1,900 baht, an offer the tourists declined due to a lack of funds.

Following his detention, Mr. Singh was formally charged with working as a foreigner without permission and operating without a valid work permit. He has been handed over to investigators at the Pattaya City Police Station to face legal proceedings.

This arrest is part of a broader, nationwide “examine, mobilise and sweep” campaign ordered by National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet. The initiative directs police units across the country to intensify their efforts in targeting foreigners who are illegally employed in Thailand and those involved in transnational criminal activities. The specific operation in Pattaya was executed under the instructions of Tourist Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pheuk-um, who tasked a dedicated investigation team to address the growing number of complaints regarding these deceptive practices.

Fortune Teller Predicts Obstacles for Yingluck, Joy for Thaksin

As the legal process advances, law enforcement agencies remain committed to protecting tourists from financial exploitation and ensuring that all foreign nationals operating within the Kingdom comply with Thai labor and immigration laws.

-Thailand News (TN)