Former Bangkok Post Editor And Broadcaster Dave Kendall Dies At 63

BANGKOK, Thailand — Dave Kendall, a respected British-born journalist, former sub-editor at the Bangkok Post, and the beloved host of the publication’s “Deeper Dive” podcast, has died at the age of 63. His passing marks the loss of a versatile media professional who left a lasting impact on both the international music broadcasting scene and the Thai journalistic community.

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Kendall served on the Bangkok Post’s editorial staff from 2017 to 2025, where he played a pivotal role in the newsroom. As a sub-editor, he was instrumental in shaping the newspaper’s editorial standards and was widely recognized for his dedication to mentoring younger journalists. He later transitioned to the role of host for “Deeper Dive,” the Post’s flagship podcast interview program. His thoughtful, meticulously prepared conversations with newsmakers, business leaders, and prominent public figures earned him the deep respect of colleagues and a loyal audience.

Before establishing his career in Thailand, Kendall built a formidable international broadcasting and journalism resume. He initially contributed to renowned British music publications, including “Melody Maker”, before crossing the Atlantic to work at MTV in the United States. There, he developed and hosted the groundbreaking program “120 Minutes”. The show became widely celebrated for introducing mainstream television audiences to alternative and emerging music at a time when such artists received little to no exposure on traditional networks, helping to propel influential independent bands into the cultural spotlight.

Dave Kendall, a former Bangkok Post sub-editor and Deeper Dive host, has died at the age of 63. He served on the Post’s editorial staff from 2017 to 2025. British-born journalist best known for pioneering work as new music champion on MTV Listen to or read full story in 1st… pic.twitter.com/8VdjE6x0OT — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 15, 2026

Following his tenure at MTV, Kendall continued to diversify his career as a television presenter, producer, and club DJ, while also pioneering several online ventures during the early days of the internet. He eventually relocated to Thailand in 2005, where he initially produced the weekly travel program “Destination Thailand”. Upon joining the Bangkok Post more than a decade later, he deliberately shifted his focus away from entertainment journalism, dedicating his reporting to critical fields such as politics, technology, the environment, climate change, and pressing social issues.

As news of his passing spread, an outpouring of tributes emerged across social media from musicians, devoted viewers, and former colleagues who remembered him for his calm sensibility, encyclopedic knowledge, and unwavering passion for journalism.

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Kendall’s multifaceted career bridged the gap between pop culture and serious journalism, leaving a legacy of integrity and mentorship in the newsrooms he inhabited. His contributions to the Bangkok Post and the broader media landscape in Thailand will be deeply missed by the journalistic community and his many admirers.

-Thailand News (TN)