Thai Cabinet Approves First Draft Of Strict New Deportation Regulations

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Thai Cabinet has officially approved the first draft of new deportation regulations, marking a significant step toward tightening controls on illegal immigration and expediting the removal of foreign nationals who violate the law. The move aims to establish a clear, efficient legal framework for deportations, addressing previous gaps in administrative coordination.

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The approval was announced following the Cabinet meeting on July 14, 2026. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilapraphan spearheaded the initiative in collaboration with relevant government agencies. Officials noted that the absence of comprehensive, established regulations had previously hindered the deportation process, necessitating this new framework to ensure the swift and efficient administration of immigration affairs for the overall benefit of national security and public order.

The newly drafted Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Deportation outlines six specific categories of offenses that may result in immediate removal from the Kingdom. These include entering or residing in Thailand illegally, working in violation of foreign employment laws, and conducting business in breach of foreign business operation regulations. Furthermore, the rules target individuals who forge or use forged official documents, those convicted of crimes punishable by three or more years of imprisonment, and anyone acting as a perpetrator, user, or accomplice in any of these aforementioned offenses.

To streamline the enforcement of these rules, the draft regulation mandates strict, proactive coordination between government agencies. The Director-General of the Department of Corrections is now required to notify the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, or an authorized representative, with all relevant case files and documentation regarding a foreign national prior to their release from prison. Upon receiving this information, the Permanent Secretary will report directly to the Minister of Interior, who is empowered to issue an immediate deportation order without delay.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new framework to speed up the deportation of foreign nationals involved in illegal entry, work, business activities or serious crimes. The draft regulations set out six grounds for removal and establish a clearer process for authorities to… pic.twitter.com/5uc9Bwlkkj — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 14, 2026

Under the new guidelines, the Ministry of Interior will arrange for the individual to be returned to their country of nationality. In cases where a person’s nationality is uncertain, they will be deported to the country where they last reported residence before entering Thailand. The regulation also includes a provision for exceptional diplomatic circumstances, stipulating that if a third country or an international organization wishes to accept the deported individual, they must submit a formal request through diplomatic channels. This request must include a binding commitment to bear all expenses related to the individual’s care and deportation, alongside written consent from the deported person.

The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson emphasized that these measures are designed to close legal loopholes and ensure that Thailand does not remain a haven for individuals who exploit the immigration system. By formalizing the deportation process, the government aims to deter illegal activities and maintain the integrity of the nation’s borders.

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As the draft regulation moves toward finalization and publication in the Royal Gazette, relevant ministries are expected to begin preparing their internal protocols to align with the new mandates.

-Thailand News (TN)