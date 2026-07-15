Massive Fireworks Explosion In Phetchaburi Injures Two

PHETCHABURI, Thailand — A powerful explosion at a residential property in Phetchaburi province has injured a husband and wife and caused severe structural damage to multiple nearby homes. The blast, which originated from a stockpile of fireworks, sent shockwaves through the local community and prompted an immediate forensic investigation.

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The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. in Ban Rai Teen Nam village, located in the Muang district. The injured parties were identified as 68-year-old Songkran, a former “kamnan” (subdistrict headman), and his 48-year-old wife, Nantapat. Both sustained minor injuries, primarily abrasions, and were treated at the scene before being evaluated for further medical care.

The force of the detonation was immense, with residents reporting that the blast was audible from more than 10 kilometers away. The explosion severely damaged the couple’s residence and at least seven neighboring properties. The shockwave tore off roofs, collapsed ceiling panels, and shattered doors and window glass across the vicinity. Additionally, two vehicles parked near the epicenter of the blast sustained significant damage from flying debris.

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Preliminary investigations conducted by local police indicate that the explosion was triggered by a stockpile of fireworks stored in the garage of the couple’s home. Authorities noted that the property was legally licensed to manufacture fireworks and had been in continuous, safe operation for more than four decades without any prior incidents. The exact catalyst for the sudden detonation remains undetermined at this stage.

In response to the disaster, law enforcement has cordoned off the affected area to preserve the integrity of the scene. Forensic officers and explosives experts have been deployed to conduct a thorough examination of the wreckage to determine the precise cause of the blast and to ensure no residual hazards remain in the neighborhood.

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As the forensic investigation progresses, local authorities are also assessing the structural integrity of the surrounding homes to ensure the safety of returning residents.

-Thailand News (TN)