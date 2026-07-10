Lithuanian Faces Thailand Visa Revocation, Blacklist After Koh Phangan Offenses

KOH PHA NGAN, Thailand — Thai authorities have moved to blacklist and revoke the visa of a 56-year-old Lithuanian man residing on Koh Pha Ngan after determining that his extensive criminal record and highly disruptive behavior pose a significant threat to public safety and community order.

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The decisive action was approved on July 9 during the sixth meeting of the Koh Pha Ngan committee in 2026, a body tasked with reviewing the conduct of foreign nationals residing in the kingdom. Chaired by Koh Pha Ngan District Chief Paisit Thongjem, the committee unanimously agreed to recommend the blacklisting and visa revocation of the suspect, identified only as Mr. Edvinas. The recommendation follows a coordinated enforcement operation led by senior provincial and police officials, including Acting Provincial Police Region 8 Commissioner Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit, Immigration Division 6 Commander Major General Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul, Surat Thani Provincial Police Commander Major General Suwat Suksri, and Surat Thani Governor Jumphot Wannachatsiri.

According to law enforcement records, Mr. Edvinas has been the subject of multiple legal actions that demonstrate a persistent disregard for Thai law. Authorities confirmed that two formal criminal cases have been filed against him, encompassing serious charges such as trespassing, theft from a dwelling, criminal damage, and theft from a dwelling at night. In addition to these criminal charges, police records contain two separate incident reports alleging threatening behavior, physical assault, and causing a public nuisance.

Beyond the formal legal charges, officials described a long-standing pattern of highly disruptive conduct by the 56-year-old, who has resided on the island for approximately a decade. Authorities reported that he frequently exhibited aggressive and intimidating behavior, spoke incoherently, and repeatedly appeared naked in public spaces. These actions have caused significant distress and disturbance among both local residents and international tourists visiting the popular island destination.

Despite facing previous legal interventions, Mr. Edvinas reportedly failed to modify his behavior, prompting village leaders and local officials to conclude that he constitutes an ongoing danger to society. The recommendation to place him on an immigration blacklist and revoke his visa received unanimous support from a broad coalition of local authorities, including representatives from the Koh Pha Ngan Police Station, Surat Thani Immigration, the district administration, the Tourist Police, the local municipality, and various community leaders.

Following the committee’s unanimous decision, the recommendation has been forwarded to Immigration Division 6. The immigration authorities will now process the case under their legal mandate to formally revoke the suspect’s visa and enforce his addition to Thailand’s immigration blacklist, effectively banning him from the country.

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This enforcement action underscores the Thai government’s ongoing commitment to maintaining public safety and preserving the peaceful environment of its tourist destinations by strictly monitoring and removing foreign nationals who violate local laws.

-Thailand News (TN)