Severe Coral Bleaching Threatens Reef Systems At Mu Koh Surin National Park

PHANG-NGA, Thailand — The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is closely monitoring a severe coral bleaching event at Mu Koh Surin National Park in the Andaman Sea, driven by unusually high sea temperatures that have already damaged extensive reef systems across the protected marine area.

Extensive coral bleaching in the marine parks of the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea

More than 160 hectares of coral reefs have been affected by the warming waters, which are currently averaging 31 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the same period last year. The bleaching is particularly acute at Suthep Bay, where approximately half of the coral colonies, predominantly staghorn coral, have lost their color and vitality. Other areas within the park, including Pakkard Bay, Mae Yai Bay, Tao Bay, and Chong Kard, are also experiencing varying degrees of thermal stress, with bleaching rates ranging from 10 to 30 percent.

Fortunately for the fragile ecosystem, the national park has been closed to tourists until October 15. Environmental officials hope this seasonal closure will provide the stressed corals with a critical window to recover without the added pressure of marine tourism and boat traffic. However, authorities have warned that if the bleaching continues to spread and affects more than 40 percent of the park’s coral populations, stringent conservation measures will be enacted. These potential restrictions could include severe limitations on scuba diving and other marine activities, as well as strict caps on daily visitor numbers once the park reopens to the public.

Park officials have been conducting rigorous bi-weekly surveys throughout the past month to track the progression of the bleaching and assess any signs of ecological recovery. To bolster their monitoring capabilities, a dedicated device has been installed on-site to continuously measure local sea temperatures, supplementing broader data provided by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch program.

The current environmental crisis echoes a devastating bleaching event in 2010, which remains the worst on record for the national park. Following that severe thermal stress event, it required approximately 13 years for the reef ecosystems to fully regenerate, underscoring the long-term impact of rising ocean temperatures on marine biodiversity.

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As the monitoring efforts continue, local authorities remain focused on mitigating further environmental damage and preserving the ecological integrity of the Andaman Sea.

-Thailand News (TN)