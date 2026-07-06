Thai Immigration Busts International Identity Fraud Syndicate in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai immigration police have successfully dismantled two linked transnational criminal operations involving forged passports and identity misuse following a series of coordinated arrests across Bangkok, Songkhla, and border areas. The cases, officially announced on July 3, 2026, involve multiple suspects from Sri Lanka, Canada, and Malaysia, and highlight Thailand’s ongoing exploitation as a transit hub for illegal travel to Europe and Central Asia.

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The first major case unfolded at Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 31, 2026, when officers from Immigration Division 2 arrested a Sri Lankan national, identified as Mr. Kaaviniyan, as he attempted to board a flight to the United Kingdom. Investigators discovered that the suspect was traveling on a forged Canadian passport issued in the name of a Mr. Akiem. Further probing revealed that the real Mr. Akiem, a Canadian citizen, had allegedly cooperated with the criminal network by allowing his identity to be misused and even checking in with the airline to generate a legitimate boarding pass for the suspect.

Subsequent investigations exposed a sprawling criminal network operating between Sri Lanka, Canada, and the UK, utilizing Thailand as a critical facilitation point. Investigators identified a complex network comprising three main factions, including a Sri Lankan husband-and-wife pair, Mr. Sivakumar and Ms. Rukanya, who acted as the masterminds. The couple was later apprehended in the Sadao district of Songkhla province while attempting to flee across the border into Malaysia. Another faction, led by Ms. Rukanya’s brother Mr. Dilaxshan, was responsible for escorting clients into Thailand before he also escaped to Malaysia. Additionally, the network utilized identity mules, including the real Mr. Akiem and another Canadian national, Mr. Sayanthan, who entered Thailand in late May to facilitate boarding passes before fleeing the country. Arrest warrants have since been issued for the remaining suspects who have escaped abroad.

A second, separate case involved a Sri Lankan family attempting to travel under falsified documentation. Ms. Anusha and her two young sons initially entered Thailand on May 28, 2026, using valid Sri Lankan passports before traveling to Malaysia and returning to Thailand on June 3. On June 12, the group attempted to transit through Suvarnabhumi Airport to Kazakhstan using fraudulent Malaysian passports, accompanied by a Malaysian facilitator, Ms. Liviya, who falsely claimed to be the children’s mother. Airline staff raised suspicions during the check-in process and denied boarding, forcing the group to alter their travel plans.

The group attempted the journey again on June 17, 2026, this time routing from Yangon through Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok toward Almaty, Kazakhstan. Immigration officers at Don Mueang intercepted and arrested Ms. Anusha and Ms. Liviya after verifying that the Malaysian passports were being used improperly. The two children were processed under Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism for victim screening. Authorities later concluded that the minors were not victims of human trafficking and initiated repatriation procedures to their home country of Sri Lanka.

Officials from Immigration Bureau Division 2 stated that these cases demonstrate a distinct shift toward highly structured cross-border criminal networks that strictly divide roles among recruiters, facilitators, and identity providers. Authorities emphasized that Thailand’s major airports are increasingly being exploited as transit hubs for onward travel to third countries, necessitating tighter intelligence sharing between domestic agencies and international partners.

Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart noted that the bureau is intensifying its efforts against forged document networks, while Division 2 spokesperson Pol Col Phongthorn Phongrattanathun highlighted that even single passport forgery cases can expose entire transnational organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions. According to local media reports, the prosecutions include severe charges of joint possession and use of forged passports, as well as involvement in transnational organized crime under relevant criminal provisions.

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As the judicial process advances, law enforcement agencies remain committed to dismantling transnational document fraud syndicates and securing the Kingdom’s borders against illicit travel.

-Thailand News (TN)