Five Myanmar Men Burned in Bangkok Fight Involving Gas Canister

BANGKOK, Thailand — Five Myanmar nationals, including two women who sustained severe injuries, were hospitalized after a violent dispute at a construction camp in Bangkok escalated into a horrific fire incident involving an ignited gas cylinder.

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The chaotic altercation unfolded late last night inside Soi Punnawithi 12 in the Phra Khanong District. According to initial reports, a brawl broke out among the workers, during which fuel was poured and a gas cylinder valve was opened to spray fire at opposing individuals. The situation turned disastrous when the individual wielding the ignited cylinder accidentally tripped, causing the flames to spread uncontrollably and engulf multiple people in the vicinity.

The victims, identified as three men and two women from Myanmar, suffered extensive burns across their bodies. Fleeing the scene, the injured group sought assistance from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue volunteers stationed near the Bang Na District Office. Rescue personnel reported that the group arrived at their post in a vehicle at approximately 9:00 p.m., prompting an immediate emergency medical response. The two women were transported to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for critical care due to the severity of their burns, while the three men were taken to Sirindhorn Hospital for urgent treatment.

A brawl broke out inside a workers' camp in the Punnawithi area of Bangkok last night, during which a gas cylinder was ignited and used to spray fire at opponents. The attacker accidentally tripped, causing the fire to spread, injuring five Burmese labourers. Police are currently… pic.twitter.com/qmp07hOmIY — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) July 3, 2026

Investigators from the Phra Khanong Police Station have cordoned off the scene, which is located within a detached housing construction project where unauthorized personnel are strictly prohibited. Law enforcement officers are currently examining the site to piece together the events leading up to the blaze. Authorities have stated that a detailed interrogation regarding the root cause of the conflict will be conducted once the medical conditions of the victims have stabilized. Meanwhile, police are working to identify the Cambodian national reportedly involved in the initial dispute to determine the full extent of his actions and legal liabilities.

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As the investigation continues, local authorities are reviewing the security and safety protocols at the construction camp to prevent further violent incidents among the workforce.