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Five Myanmar Men Burned in Bangkok Fight Involving Gas Canister

BANGKOK, Thailand — Five Myanmar nationals, including two women who sustained severe injuries, were hospitalized after a violent dispute at a construction camp in Bangkok escalated into a horrific fire incident involving an ignited gas cylinder.

Cambodian workers injured in massive brawl in Rayong province

The chaotic altercation unfolded late last night inside Soi Punnawithi 12 in the Phra Khanong District. According to initial reports, a brawl broke out among the workers, during which fuel was poured and a gas cylinder valve was opened to spray fire at opposing individuals. The situation turned disastrous when the individual wielding the ignited cylinder accidentally tripped, causing the flames to spread uncontrollably and engulf multiple people in the vicinity.

The victims, identified as three men and two women from Myanmar, suffered extensive burns across their bodies. Fleeing the scene, the injured group sought assistance from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue volunteers stationed near the Bang Na District Office. Rescue personnel reported that the group arrived at their post in a vehicle at approximately 9:00 p.m., prompting an immediate emergency medical response. The two women were transported to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for critical care due to the severity of their burns, while the three men were taken to Sirindhorn Hospital for urgent treatment.

Investigators from the Phra Khanong Police Station have cordoned off the scene, which is located within a detached housing construction project where unauthorized personnel are strictly prohibited. Law enforcement officers are currently examining the site to piece together the events leading up to the blaze. Authorities have stated that a detailed interrogation regarding the root cause of the conflict will be conducted once the medical conditions of the victims have stabilized. Meanwhile, police are working to identify the Cambodian national reportedly involved in the initial dispute to determine the full extent of his actions and legal liabilities.

Angry Cambodians attack police after riot with Thais

As the investigation continues, local authorities are reviewing the security and safety protocols at the construction camp to prevent further violent incidents among the workforce.

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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