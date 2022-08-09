Cambodian workers injured in massive brawl in Rayong province









Thirteen Cambodian fishery workers were injured after a massive brawl broke out at a 3-month-old’s birthday/anniversary party in the Rayong province.

A team of police officers from the Muang Rayong Police Station rushed to halt a massive brawl that broke out in the Mueang district of Rayong province just after midnight today, August 9th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

