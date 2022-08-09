Ex-PM Thaksin wins 17 billion baht Revenue Department tax case









Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has won a tax case, involving the Revenue Department, after the Central Tax Court ruled that the department’s order for his two children to pay 17 billion baht in back taxes and interest, over the sale of shares in Shin Corporation to Singapore government’s Temasek Holdings Limited, was unlawful.

The court said that the two children, Panthongtae and Pintongtha, were just proxies of Thaksin and the department’s tax appraisal summons for both of them was unlawful, adding that the department should have served the summons directlyon Thaksin himself.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





