Thai police launch investigation into ‘Labubu’ shaped ecstasy pills

Police have been assigned to investigate an illegal narcotics network which has been moulding ecstasy pills into the shape of the popular Labubu toy, the deputy national police chief said today.

Pol Gen Kittiratt Phanphet said he had never seen the Labubu-shaped drug pills before.

“Upon learning about this, I have ordered police to conduct a widespread investigation and to expand their probe to prosecute both sellers and users.”

