Koh Samui Crowned Best Island In Asia-pacific At Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand — Koh Samui has been named the best island in the Asia-Pacific region in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026, leading a strong showing for Thailand with three of its islands ranked among the top ten in the category. The recognition underscores the Kingdom’s continued dominance in the global luxury travel and tourism sector.

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The online luxury travel magazine praised Koh Samui for its remarkable ability to evolve into one of the world’s most renowned island destinations while successfully preserving its authentic character and soul. In its official citation, Travel + Leisure Luxury highlighted the island’s recent surge in popularity following its starring role in the third season of the hit television series The White Lotus. The publication noted that the island has become synonymous with sleek resorts, sophisticated dining experiences, and polished beachside luxury that caters to the most discerning travelers.

However, the magazine emphasized that beyond the glamorous veneer, many of Samui’s original charms remain intact. The report described how coconut groves continue to shape the island’s distinctive landscape, while cascading waterfalls, lush jungle trails, and traditional local fishing communities offer visitors glimpses of a slower, more authentic side of Samui life. Offshore, the stunning Angthong National Marine Park was highlighted as continuing to provide one of southern Thailand’s greatest natural escapes for nature enthusiasts and adventurers.

เกาะสมุย 🏝️ คว้ารางวัล "เกาะที่ดีที่สุดใน Asia-Pacific" 🏆️ เวที Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026 ยกให้เกาะสมุยเป็น "เกาะที่ดีที่สุดในเอเชีย-แปซิฟิก" 👏 ส่วนสนามบินสมุย ✈️ คว้าอันดับ 2 ประเภทสนามบินยอดเยี่ยม เป็นรองแค่สนามบินชางงีของสิงคโปร์ (ให้คะแนนจากการออกแบบ… pic.twitter.com/V5LysoaxY2 — The Victor (@Rin_Arin_) June 26, 2026

The comprehensive ranking saw Vietnam’s Phu Quoc take the second position, followed by Bali in Indonesia at third, the Philippines’ Palawan at fourth, and Malaysia’s Penang at fifth. Thailand’s Phuket secured the sixth position on the list, placing ahead of Malaysia’s Langkawi, the Philippines’ Boracay, and Indonesia’s Sumba. Rounding out the top ten, Thailand’s Koh Chang was placed tenth, marking a significant achievement for the nation’s tourism industry.

This triple recognition for Thai islands reflects the country’s diverse appeal and its ability to cater to various segments of the luxury travel market. From the developed sophistication of Koh Samui and Phuket to the emerging charm of Koh Chang, Thailand continues to demonstrate its versatility as a world-class destination. The awards come at a crucial time for the Thai tourism sector as it continues to recover and expand following global disruptions, with a renewed focus on high-value, sustainable tourism that balances development with environmental and cultural preservation.

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As Thailand solidifies its position as a premier luxury destination in the Asia-Pacific region, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and local provincial authorities are expected to leverage this international recognition to promote sustainable tourism practices and further develop the infrastructure that supports these world-renowned islands.

-Thailand News (TN)