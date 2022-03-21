Bangkok Awarded as Best City in Asia Pacific
BANGKOK, March 21 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha is pleased with Bangkok being awarded as best city in Asia Pacific, said a government spokesperson.
Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Prime Minister was reported that Bangkok has been awarded as the best city by “DestinAsian 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards”.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
