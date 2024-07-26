Over 5 Million Domestic Tourists Expected During July Long Holidays in Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government estimates that over 5 million domestic tourists will travel within Thailand during the long weekend in July 2024, generating more than 18 billion Baht in economic activity.

More than 20,000 people demonstrate in Mallorca ‘sick’ of tourist overcrowding

According to Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, the promotion of domestic tourism aligns with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy to stimulate the Thai tourism market.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projects that the extended holiday period will attract significant numbers of tourists, with the Central region expected to receive the highest number of visitors at 1.17 million trips, followed by Bangkok with about 948,000 trips, and the Northeastern region with 932,000 trips.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Naark Rojanasuvan

National News Bureau of Thailand