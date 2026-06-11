Death Penalty Handed Down To Erawan Shrine Bombers After 11-year Legal Saga

BANGKOK, Thailand — A Thai court has sentenced the surviving defendants in the devastating 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing to death, bringing a definitive close to an 11-year legal saga over one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the kingdom’s history. The Bangkok South Criminal Court delivered the final verdict this morning, finding Adem Karadag and his co-defendant Yusufu Mieraili guilty of premeditated murder and handing down the maximum penalty with no grounds for commutation.

Bangkok blast suspect identified, police release images

The delivery of the verdict was marked by dramatic scenes inside the courtroom. Mieraili vehemently refused to accept the court’s decision, shouting his dissent and declaring a moment of mourning to protest what he termed a “lack of justice.” Despite his vocal objections and continued claims of innocence, the presiding judges upheld the death penalty, concluding that the sheer severity of the premeditated murders precluded any reduction in sentencing.

The ruling addresses the horrific attack that occurred on August 17, 2015, at the Erawan Shrine, a highly revered site located at the bustling Ratchaprasong Intersection in the heart of Bangkok’s premier shopping district. A small but exceptionally powerful bomb, deliberately packed with ball bearings to maximize casualties, detonated in the crowded area. The explosion claimed the lives of 20 people and left 123 others injured. The victims represented a wide array of nationalities, including citizens from Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Oman, and the Maldives, underscoring the profound international impact of the tragedy.

The path to this verdict was a protracted legal marathon that spanned more than a decade. The case was built upon a massive foundation of evidence, including testimony from over 400 prosecution witnesses and more than 45 defense witnesses, alongside the submission of over 10,000 pages of documentary evidence and extensive physical exhibits. The proceedings were fraught with significant delays. In 2016, the trial was halted when the defense struggled to secure a Uyghur translator, a complication that arose during the proceedings in the military court at the time. The trial eventually resumed in November 2022 after years of further stagnation caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing logistical difficulties in securing appropriate linguistic interpreters.

Two Chinese Uyghur men were sentenced to death on Thursday for carrying out the 2015 attack on the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, killing 20 people, a long-awaited ruling in Thailand’s deadliest bombing case. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/OH73U0Py2w — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 11, 2026

The legal net had previously narrowed following the acquittal of Thai national Wanna Suansan in November 2024. She had been accused of complicity in murder, attempted murder, and possession of an illegal explosive device, but a Bangkok court ruled that the evidence presented was insufficient to sustain the charges.

The bombing itself was widely understood to be an act of geopolitical retaliation. The attack targeted a shrine deeply popular with ethnic Chinese tourists and occurred just weeks after Thailand’s then-military government forcibly repatriated 109 Uyghur migrants to China. Human rights organizations have long highlighted the severe cultural and religious repression faced by the Uyghur Muslim minority in China, providing the geopolitical context for the militants’ grievance against the Thai state.

Six injured as car rammed into the Erawan Shrine

With the death sentences now handed down, the case moves into the final stages of the Thai judicial process, where it is subject to automatic appellate review. The resolution of the Erawan Shrine bombing case marks a significant milestone for Thailand’s justice system, delivering a long-awaited ruling for the victims and their families across the globe.

-Thailand News (TN)