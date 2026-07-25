French-African Man Shot, Held in Bangkok After Knife Attack on Police

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 34-year-old French national of African origin was shot and taken into custody by Bangkok police on July 24 after allegedly wielding a knife, threatening members of the public, and injuring a law enforcement officer in the Suan Luang district.

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The incident unfolded outside a guesthouse in Soi Phatthanakan 43 after the Khlong Tan Police Station received reports of a foreign man causing a disturbance, demanding money, and damaging property. In response, a police team led by the station’s prevention and suppression inspector was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, identified by authorities only as Adam, inside his accommodation. When police identified themselves and ordered him to surrender the weapon, the man reportedly refused and charged toward the officers at close range while brandishing the knife. According to police accounts, officers deployed a Taser twice in an attempt to subdue him, but the device failed to incapacitate the suspect. With the man advancing rapidly and leaving officers with no viable means of retreat, they fired three rounds, striking him in both thighs and the abdomen to neutralize the immediate threat.

During the ensuing struggle to take the suspect into custody, Police Senior Sergeant Major Jaruj Yaemsaruan, an officer attached to the Khlong Tan Police Station’s prevention and suppression unit, sustained a slash wound to his right calf. The injured officer was promptly transported to Vibhavadi Hospital for medical treatment. The suspect received initial first aid at the scene before being transferred to the Police General Hospital, where he remains under guard while receiving care for his gunshot wounds.

French National Shot After Stabbing Bangkok Police Officer https://t.co/cOjoHXxbJC — Chiang Rai Times (@jeffthomaslive) July 24, 2026

Local residents indicated that the suspect had moved into the apartment building approximately a week prior to the incident. According to neighborhood accounts, he had been brought to the residence by a Thai woman he was previously in a relationship with, who subsequently left him living there alone. Residents reported growing unease over the man’s recent behavior, noting that he frequently wandered the building taking photographs of various areas with his mobile phone.

Furthermore, neighbors stated that the man had been involved in two separate altercations in the days leading up to the shooting. On the night before the incident, he reportedly appeared at the entrance of the soi armed with a knife and engaged in a verbal dispute with another foreign national, an incident that required police intervention to de-escalate. Later that same night, he was involved in another heated argument that nearly escalated into a physical altercation.

The Royal Thai Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the underlying causes of the suspect’s erratic behavior and to reconstruct the exact sequence of events leading to the shooting. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect will be formally charged and face legal proceedings once he has recovered sufficiently to provide a statement and participate in the judicial process.

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The incident has prompted local authorities to review security protocols in the area and reassess the handling of reports involving armed and potentially unstable individuals in residential neighborhoods.