Thai Police Arrest Two French Arab Fugitives in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai immigration authorities have apprehended two French nationals wanted by their home country on severe international charges, dealing a significant blow to a transnational criminal network allegedly operating within the Kingdom. The successful operation underscores the Royal Thai Police’s ongoing directives to aggressively crack down on cross-border crime and illegal immigration.

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The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Mr. Abdulrahim and his 33-year-old associate Mr. Mustafa, were tracked and detained in central Bangkok following an extensive surveillance operation. Both men are the subjects of active arrest warrants issued by French judicial authorities. Mr. Abdulrahim is additionally wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for a litany of serious offenses, including alleged drug importation and distribution, involvement in a transnational criminal organization, money laundering, and conspiracy to conceal or disguise assets derived from narcotics trafficking.

Investigators had been monitoring Mr. Abdulrahim for some time after noting his suspicious behavior, which included frequently changing condominium residences to evade detection. Through coordinated intelligence sharing with French law enforcement, authorities discovered that he was sharing accommodation with Mr. Mustafa. Reliable intelligence eventually pinpointed the pair’s new residence to a luxury condominium building in the bustling Asoke district of central Bangkok.

Acting on this information, Thai immigration officials moved swiftly to neutralize the threat. On June 23, 2026, police formally authorized the revocation of the men’s permission to remain in the Kingdom, citing their status as prohibited persons due to their severe criminal backgrounds.

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To execute the high-risk apprehension, a specialized tactical team from the Special Investigation Unit of Immigration Region 3, supported by heavily armed investigators, was deployed to the Asoke condominium. Officers located the suspects residing on separate floors within the building. The tactical team successfully secured the area, informed both men of the revocation order and their legal rights, and took them into custody without incident.

Following their arrest, both French nationals were processed and transferred to the Investigation Division 3 of the Immigration Bureau’s Special Investigation Unit. They are now being held for further legal proceedings, which will determine their deportation and handover to international authorities.

This dual arrest highlights the intensified cooperation between Thai immigration authorities and international law enforcement agencies to prevent foreign fugitives from using Thailand as a safe haven. The Royal Thai Police continues to prioritize the identification and removal of individuals whose illicit activities threaten domestic security and societal well-being.

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As the legal and deportation processes unfold, authorities remain committed to dismantling transnational criminal networks operating within the region.

-Thailand News (TN)