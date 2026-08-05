Suvarnabhumi Staff Disciplined After Viral Altercation with Celebrity Supporters

BANGKOK, Thailand – Suvarnabhumi Airport has issued a formal apology and taken disciplinary action against a security officer following a viral video showing an altercation with a group of passengers. The incident, which occurred late last month, involved fans of a Chinese artist attempting to bypass security protocols to follow the celebrity onto an international flight.

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According to an official statement released by the airport, the disturbance began around 11 p.m. on July 29 when a group of fans followed the artist into a restricted airline lounge. After Thai Airways staff requested security assistance to remove the unauthorized individuals from the facility, the fans continued to trail the celebrity to the departure gate, causing significant disruptions.

The situation escalated at the boarding gate when the fans refused to cooperate with boarding pass inspections and attempted to rush down the jet bridge toward the aircraft. Once the artist was safely onboard, airline personnel temporarily sealed the aircraft door to prevent the unruly group from entering the plane. Security and airline staff were subsequently forced to push the fans back into the departure waiting area. Consequently, Thai Airways denied boarding to all 22 members of the fan group on flight TG674 to Beijing, citing concerns that their disruptive behavior would be unmanageable during the journey.

Watch: A security incident unfolded at Suvarnabhumi Airport after Chinese fans allegedly breached safety measures. pic.twitter.com/mdiVBlNIiV — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) August 5, 2026

The mass denial of boarding resulted in a flight delay and a tense standoff regarding luggage retrieval. While twelve passengers consented to having their checked bags removed from the aircraft hold, the remaining ten refused and became highly agitated. Airport officials noted that the group provoked security personnel during this process, sparking the confrontation captured in the widely circulated social media footage.

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While defending the officers’ primary objective of maintaining flight security and passenger safety, airport authorities conceded that the conduct of certain personnel was inappropriate and failed to meet established service standards. Captain Chananat Rodkul, the airport’s security director, has ordered disciplinary measures against the officers involved and mandated strict adherence to standard operating procedures, emphasizing the need for self-control and professional treatment of all passengers. To provide full context to the public, the airport also published a comprehensive timeline video of the incident on its official social media channels.

-Thailand News (TN)