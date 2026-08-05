Severe Turbulence on Phuket-Delhi Flight Injures 12

PHUKET, Thailand – Twelve people sustained injuries after an Air India Airbus A320 traveling from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday, causing unbelted passengers to be thrown violently against the cabin ceiling. Flight A12379, carrying 134 passengers and crew, was approximately 90 minutes into its early-morning journey when it experienced a sudden and drastic drop while at cruising altitude.

Etihad Airways Flight Lands Safely After Hitting Turbulence Near Phuket

The aircraft reportedly shook and tilted for several minutes, resulting in visible cracks to the plane’s interior panels. Many travelers were asleep when the unexpected disturbance began, leaving them vulnerable to the sudden loss of altitude. Passengers recounted a terrifying experience as the cabin shook, with footage from inside the plane capturing frightened travelers and individuals requiring immediate medical attention, including one man with his arm in a sling.

Good morning, Thailand enthusiasts!

If you are leaving Thailand with your children or they are flying out on their own, you now need a birth certificate. If you do not have one, you can obtain it at the nearest amphur in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/3iHZWSUCPC — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) August 5, 2026

The flight crew successfully regained control of the aircraft and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around 11:00 a.m. local time. Emergency medical teams were waiting on the tarmac to assist the injured, who were subsequently transported by ambulance to the Medanta medical center in Gurugram. Medical personnel treated various injuries, with images showing some passengers disembarking with head bandages. While initial reports suggested at least one passenger may have suffered a spinal fracture, airline executives later stated that no life-threatening injuries had been confirmed.

Air India Plane’s Window Panel Fall Off Amid Turbulence

Air India characterized the disturbance as a brief turbulence-related event that caused a sudden change in altitude before the crew stabilized the plane. The carrier emphasized that the safety and well-being of those on board remain its top priority, pledging to provide necessary support to the affected individuals and full cooperation with aviation authorities during the ensuing investigation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of in-flight turbulence, which often strikes without warning and disproportionately affects individuals who are not securely fastened in their seats.

-Thailand News (TN)