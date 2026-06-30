CCTV Shows Package Delivery to THAI Attendant Before Australia Drug Arrest

BANGKOK, Thailand — Surveillance footage from the residence of a Thai Airways flight attendant arrested in Australia for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin reveals an unidentified man delivering a package to her condominium shortly before her departure, Thailand’s Justice Minister Rutthaphon Naowarat announced.

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The Minister disclosed that investigators from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) conducted a search of the woman’s condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, where they obtained crucial CCTV footage recorded on the night of June 22. The video shows a man delivering items to the suspect outside her residence before she departed for Australia, providing investigators with a critical lead in the ongoing investigation.

During the search operation, the suspect’s partner cooperated fully with authorities, stating that he had only learned of the case after her arrest in Australia. According to Minister Rutthaphon, investigators have not discovered any clear irregularities in the suspect’s financial transactions thus far. The suspect is currently being held at the Dame Phyllis Frost Correctional Centre in Victoria, where Australian authorities have so far permitted her to communicate only with her mother.

Thai officials are now questioning the suspect’s mother in Phayao province in an effort to obtain further information about the case. Minister Rutthaphon emphasized that his ministry would ensure the suspect receives a fair investigation based on all available evidence, and confirmed that all evidence collected by Thai authorities would be forwarded to Australian authorities to assist with the prosecution.

In response to the incident, the Justice Minister announced plans to hold talks with Airports of Thailand (AOT) to review and strengthen baggage screening procedures for airline staff and flight crews. The initiative aims to close security loopholes and prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to ONCB spokesperson Areepak Ngernbamroong, initial investigations revealed that, in addition to her duties as a flight attendant, the woman operated a Facebook-based parcel-carrying business, accepting requests to transport goods to and from Thailand. The suspect regularly carried items such as cosmetics from overseas into Thailand and was also hired to deliver parcels from Thailand to customers abroad.

Inside the Thai Airways Drug Smuggling Case

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Australian authorities allegedly found one kilogram of heroin hidden inside luggage carried by a Thai Airways cabin crew member. Besides, this case points out how wrongdoers pave their ways to smuggle drugs overseas.… pic.twitter.com/OoFD1aGGBp — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) June 30, 2026

Investigators believe the suspect was recruited through Facebook by an individual who claimed to be sending two fabric bags to a younger brother in Melbourne. Officials suspect she was motivated by the attractive payment offered for transporting the luggage. The heroin, with an estimated street value of more than AU$50,000, was allegedly concealed inside the seams of the bags.

Investigators are currently examining communications and other evidence to identify the person who hired the suspect and to determine whether anyone else was involved in the trafficking operation.

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials explained that the airport’s checked baggage X-ray system is primarily designed to detect explosives and explosive materials, while intercepting narcotics relies on intelligence sharing and cooperation among multiple agencies. The airport confirmed that the crew member’s checked baggage had been screened by its outbound baggage X-ray system, which indicated no explosives or volatile materials were present, allowing the bags to proceed through the normal baggage handling process and be loaded onto the aircraft.

The ONCB has issued a stern warning to the public, urging individuals not to accept requests to carry luggage or parcels across international borders without knowing their contents. Officials noted that drug trafficking syndicates frequently recruit couriers through such arrangements, exploiting unsuspecting individuals for their criminal operations.

Authorities emphasized that anyone found carrying narcotics faces severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, depending on the laws of the country where the offense is committed.

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As the investigation continues, Thai and Australian authorities are working closely together to dismantle the trafficking network and bring all those involved to justice.

-Thailand News (TN)