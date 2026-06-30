Emotional Breakdown Leads To Eight-car Crash In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 42-year-old man caused a chain-reaction collision involving eight vehicles in Bangkok after reportedly suffering an emotional breakdown over a marital dispute. The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of June 29, 2026, left two people injured and caused significant traffic disruption in the city’s Town in Town area.

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The crash unfolded on Sri Vara Road in the Phlapphla subdistrict of the Wang Thonglang district. According to the Wang Thonglang Police Station and traffic police, the driver, identified as Preechacharn, was operating a Mercedes-Benz with temporary red registration plates. The vehicle first struck a parked car before the driver failed to stop, plowing into several more vehicles in a continuous sequence. In total, eight vehicles sustained damage, including two Hondas, three Toyotas, a red-plate BYD, an Isuzu, and a Chevrolet. The impacts resulted in extensive damage to bumpers, bonnets, and main bodywork across the affected cars.

Two individuals inside the struck vehicles sustained injuries and were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Debris from the multi-vehicle collision littered the roadway, forcing authorities to manage traffic while securing the scene. Responding officers administered a breath alcohol test to the driver, which returned a zero reading, ruling out alcohol impairment. Investigators are currently reviewing closed-circuit television footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements to establish the full circumstances of the reckless driving.

A local delivery rider who witnessed the aftermath reported hearing a series of crashes while waiting on the roadside. He observed the Mercedes continuing to strike vehicles before finally coming to a halt. Upon approaching the driver to check for injuries, the witness initially suspected intoxication but instead found the man shaking, frightened, and in tears. The driver reportedly confessed that he had just received a phone call from his wife ending their relationship following a severe argument. Overcome with stress and unable to regain his composure, he allegedly lost control of his emotions and the vehicle. The witness attempted to calm the distraught driver, reminding him that personal grievances should never be taken out on the road where innocent lives are at risk.

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According to local media reports, police have gathered comprehensive evidence to determine the appropriate legal charges against the driver for reckless driving and causing bodily harm. As the investigation proceeds, authorities remain focused on holding the responsible party accountable while ensuring justice for the victims of the chaotic collision.

-Thailand News (TN)