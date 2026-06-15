15 Wounded in Chaiyaphum Bus Crash into Parked Trailer

CHAIYAPHUM, Thailand — Fifteen people were injured after a double-decker passenger bus collided with a parked 18-wheel trailer truck carrying steel rods in the Muang district of Chaiyaphum province early Tuesday morning.

Truck rear-ends 15 vehicles in Nakhon Ratchasima, one person killed

The severe accident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Highway 201 in the Nong Na Saeng subdistrict, roughly 3.5 kilometers from the center of Muang district. The front of the Bangkok-registered bus was heavily crushed upon impact with the rear of the stationary trailer. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to extract the victims, and all fifteen injured individuals were transported to Chaiyaphum Hospital. Medical personnel reported that the casualties primarily sustained injuries to their limbs and waists.

The bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, had departed from the Mo Chit terminal in Bangkok at 8:30 p.m. on Monday with Nong Khai province as its final destination. A 65-year-old passenger who survived the crash noted that the vehicle had been traveling continuously without any stopovers or driver rotations, and that the majority of the passengers were asleep at the time of the sudden impact.

A tour bus bound for Nong Khai from Bangkok crashed into the rear of a 22-wheel trailer in Chaiyaphum. The driver admitted falling asleep at the wheel in the early hours, injuring 15 passengers. No fatalities were reported. pic.twitter.com/4B2t2OWtg9 — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) June 30, 2026

The 48-year-old bus driver, identified as Preecha Marit, informed investigators that he failed to see the parked trailer truck in time to avoid the collision. He explicitly denied suggestions that he had fallen asleep at the wheel prior to the crash. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old driver of the trailer truck, Thaweesak Phuttharaksa, explained that he was transporting steel rods from Lop Buri province and had pulled over to the side of the highway to rest approximately 30 minutes before the bus struck his vehicle.

Phitsanulok: ‘Dizzy’ songthaew driver rear-ends van, 30 hurt

Traffic police have secured the crash site and launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact causes of the collision, including reviewing the driving records of both operators and analyzing the circumstances surrounding the truck’s roadside parking.

-Thailand News (TN)