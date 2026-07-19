Massive Blaze Sweeps Newly Formed Mekong River Island On Thai-lao Border

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand — A large-scale fire has swept across approximately two kilometers of a newly formed sand island in the Mekong River along the Thai-Lao border, prompting emergency preparedness measures from local authorities in Nakhon Phanom province.

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The blaze ignited on the afternoon of July 18 on Don Sai island, located near Hat Sai Thong in the That Phanom district. Driven by strong regional winds, the fire burned for over seven hours, spreading rapidly toward the Ban Nong Hoi area in the That Phanom Nuea subdistrict. Local residents reported observing smoke rising from the island in the early afternoon, which intensified significantly by early evening as wind conditions worsened, fueling the rapid expansion of the flames.

In response to the growing threat, the That Phanom municipality proactively deployed fire engines to monitor the Thai riverbank. This precautionary measure was implemented to ensure a rapid response capability should embers or flames cross the water and endanger riverside residential properties. Thanks to these preventive efforts, no structural damage or injuries were reported on the Thai side.

The affected landmass is a recently emerged sand island, measuring roughly two kilometers in length. Due to its sandy composition and dense grass coverage, the terrain is unsuitable for agricultural cultivation or crop rotation, leaving it largely uninhabited and unused by communities on either side of the border.

Beyond its ecological profile, islands within the Mekong River carry significant historical and geopolitical weight. Under the terms of the historical Siam-France Treaty, Siam (now Thailand) was required to cede territory on the left bank of the Mekong, including all islands and rapids within the river, to French colonial administration. Consequently, the majority of Mekong islands along the modern border are internationally recognized as belonging to neighboring Laos, adding a layer of diplomatic sensitivity to the management of cross-border environmental incidents.

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Authorities continue to monitor the area to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and to assess any potential ecological impact on the sensitive riverine environment.

-Thailand News (TN)