Chiang Mai Hotel Fire Forces Early Morning Evacuation

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — A fire that broke out early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Chiang Mai forced the evacuation of guests and left one woman injured, prompting a swift and large-scale emergency response from local authorities.

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The blaze was reported at approximately 4:15 a.m. on July 14 at a hotel located on Sripingmuang Road in the Haiya subdistrict of Mueang district. Upon receiving the alert, the local rescue command centre immediately dispatched multiple fire engines alongside volunteer rescue teams from the Phetkasem Chiang Mai Foundation to tackle the flames and assist anyone trapped inside the building.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, thick smoke was billowing from the fourth floor of the establishment. Rescuers systematically moved from room to room to evacuate guests, including several tourists, who had been asleep when the fire started. The sudden awakening and dense smoke caused scenes of panic among the occupants as they were urgently guided to safety. Firefighters concentrated their efforts on containing the blaze within the affected room, utilizing water hose-lines to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent areas. The fire was successfully brought under control after approximately 40 minutes, preventing more extensive structural damage to the hotel.

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Initial investigations revealed that the fire originated in a room occupied by a 47-year-old woman. She sustained a burnt index finger, lacerations to her foot caused by broken glass, and minor smoke inhalation during the incident. The injured woman received immediate first aid at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities confirmed that no other injuries or fatalities were reported among the evacuated guests or emergency personnel.

Following the containment of the fire, Chiang Mai City police secured the area and established a cordon around the damaged room. The perimeter will remain in place until forensic investigators complete their thorough examination of the site. Officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the blaze. Forensic officers are continuing to investigate the scene to establish the precise source of the fire and assess the full extent of the property damage before releasing their official findings.

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The incident underscores the critical importance of rapid emergency response protocols at accommodations hosting both domestic and international visitors. Local authorities have not yet announced whether the hotel will remain closed while the investigation continues or if it will be permitted to resume operations once the affected area is deemed safe.

-Thailand News (TN)