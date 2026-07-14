Swedish Tourist Found Distressed in Chiang Mai After Romance Scam

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — A Swedish tourist was found wandering the streets of Chiang Mai in a highly distressed state after allegedly losing his life savings following a relationship with a local karaoke worker, prompting concern among residents and intervention by local authorities.

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The incident came to light when the Chiang Mai Provincial Police received reports of a foreign national causing traffic disruptions outside the Chiang Mai Red Cross building, located behind Yupparaj Wittayalai School. Witnesses observed the man walking aimlessly in the middle of the road, attempting to catch a sick pigeon and blowing air into the bird in a desperate effort to revive it, which subsequently blocked vehicular traffic. Officers from the Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station were dispatched to the scene, where they successfully persuaded the disoriented man to release the bird and move safely to the roadside.

According to local residents, the tourist is believed to be around 40 years old and had been residing at a guesthouse in central Chiang Mai for over a month. Neighbors noted that he had formed a close relationship with a woman employed at a nearby karaoke venue. The man reportedly had a history of traveling between Sweden and Chiang Mai, and his frequent visits had led the local community to believe the pair were in a committed relationship.

Residents further claimed that the tourist initially appeared to be financially secure upon his arrival. However, they later learned that he had allegedly been deceived by the woman, who reportedly absconded with a significant amount of his money before disappearing. The sudden loss of his funds, combined with the abrupt end of the relationship, is believed to have left the man heartbroken and contributed directly to the distressed mental state and erratic behavior witnessed in the city.

Following the incident, police safely removed the man from the roadway to ensure his well-being and that of the public. According to local media reports, authorities have not yet released further details regarding whether the tourist required immediate medical or psychological treatment. Additionally, it remains unclear whether law enforcement will launch a formal investigation into the allegations of financial deception made by local residents.

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As the situation unfolds, local community leaders and tourism officials are being urged to remain vigilant and provide support to vulnerable foreign visitors who may fall victim to exploitation or scams.

-Thailand News (TN)