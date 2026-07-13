Foreign National Sustains Severe Injuries After Falling From Phuket Rooftop

PHUKET, Thailand — A foreign national was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from the roof of a commercial building in Phuket, following a dangerous incident where the intoxicated man climbed onto the structure and hurled bottles and other objects onto the street below, Daily News reported.

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The alarming event unfolded on July 12, 2026, along a row of commercial buildings on Thep Anusorn Road in the Wichit subdistrict of Mueang district. Witnesses observed the man climbing onto the second-floor roof balcony, where he walked around before eventually lying down on the canopy roof. His erratic behavior on the elevated structure caused significant concern among nearby residents and pedestrians passing by the area.

During his time on the roof, the individual was observed throwing bottles and various items down to the street level on at least two separate occasions. These falling objects created a highly hazardous situation for people in the vicinity below. Shortly after these dangerous acts, the man lost his footing and plummeted from the canopy roof, striking the ground and sustaining severe injuries.

Bystanders immediately contacted emergency services from the Wichit Municipality to request urgent assistance. Rescue personnel promptly arrived at the scene, administered critical first aid to the injured man, and transported him to a local hospital for advanced medical treatment. Authorities have not yet released information regarding the man’s identity, nationality, or his current medical condition.

Local police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact circumstances and sequence of events leading up to the fall. Officers are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the surrounding area to piece together a complete timeline of the incident and assess the extent of the public danger caused by the falling objects.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to gather further evidence and analyze the video footage to establish the full context of the rooftop incident.

-Thailand News (TN)