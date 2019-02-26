Allegedly drunken foreigner crashes into row of motorbikes in Pattaya, injures several tourists





A number of people are now recovering in hospital after a car slammed into a row of motorbikes parked along the Pattaya Beach Road. The incident took place at around 11 am this morning, February 26th, 2019.

Video footage shows a badly damaged black Toyota Fortuner that had crashed into the parked motorbikes.

The vehicle was being driven by a foreigner, reported to be English and in his forties.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

